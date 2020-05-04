How to get headphone surround sound in COD Warzone?

PC audio, and audio in general, has always eluded me.



I’m building a new PC mostly for the new COD Warzone.



I’m using an MSI X570 Gaming Edge Wifi with Realtek ALC1220 onboard audio.



What exactly do I have to do to get a good headphone surround sound experience? I’ve seen videos mention Dolby atmos and some mention an implementation native to Windows10. I’m also looking at external usb driven amps like the Sound Blaster X3 and XG6.



I’m confused by how all this stuff is supposed to work together.



I know I’m being a bit vague but I’m so confused that I’m not sure what to ask.



thanks