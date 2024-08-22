  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
How To Get 4K on TV from PC?

I have a 34" PC monitor with resolution of 3440 x1440 and I am able to play on my 77" Sony 4K TV but the issue I am having is that when I hit Win + Shift + Right to move the game to the TV it keeps the same resolution and I'm unable to change it in the game menu (there is no option, the game is SnowRunner).

Once you are able to move a game from the PC to TV how do you go about changing the resolution to 4K? Everything looks so distorted. My previous TV was 1080p so I would just change the settings on the PC before I moved the game over.
 
I temporarily disable the display I'm not using to get around this issue with my projector and adjust the settings accordingly.
 
right click on your destop, display setting, select your tv look at your resolution and current scaling options........

You could do win+p and have only your pc or tv monitor on and launch the game directly on it once you have the good resolution.

Snowrunner option should be in /Documents/My Games/SnowRunner/base/storage/video.dat
 
its because the game is probably detecting which display its on as it starts up and changing to the tv doesnt change what it thinks its on, therefor no 4k.
launch it on the tv and it will work fine.
 
That's similar to what I do. I have 4 screens hooked up to my main rig. 3 60Hz IPS monitors (43" 4k + 2x 24" 1920x1200 in portrait) and a 4k OLED for gaming. Windows actually manages to remember that I set the OLED as primary when it was on, then flips back to the previous primary (the 43" IPS) when I turn it off.

The messy bit with a TV is you might want it on and serving as a TV while using the PC, so you'll probably have to enable/disable it or switch the primary display.
 
