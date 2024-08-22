How To Get 4K on TV from PC?

I have a 34" PC monitor with resolution of 3440 x1440 and I am able to play on my 77" Sony 4K TV but the issue I am having is that when I hit Win + Shift + Right to move the game to the TV it keeps the same resolution and I'm unable to change it in the game menu (there is no option, the game is SnowRunner).
Once you are able to move a game from the PC to TV how do you go about changing the resolution to 4K? Everything looks so distorted. My previous TV was 1080p so I would just change the settings on the PC before I moved the game over.
Once you are able to move a game from the PC to TV how do you go about changing the resolution to 4K? Everything looks so distorted. My previous TV was 1080p so I would just change the settings on the PC before I moved the game over.