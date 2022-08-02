How to fully expand the Legend QDI motherboard model P6I440EX EXCELLENT 1?

Hello everyone: as the title suggests I have an assembled desktop PC, with the Legend QDI motherboard model P6I440EX EXCELLENT 1, currently I have installed 256MB of RAM and a Pentium II CPU at 333Mhz (which was the most powerful CPU supported at that time): I updated the BIOS, and now, by selecting the "speedeasy cpu setup" option on the bios itself, under CPU speed, the system sees cpu up to 500Mhz: and already the first "oddity": the motherboard is for Pentium 2, but not I found Pentium 2 cpu at 500Mhz: only Pentium 3 at this frequency. Always under "CPU speed" you can select, instead of the predetermined frequency, the "Jumper Emulation" option, having the two items: "Multiplier", which reaches "X 8", and "BUS Clock" which reaches 83 Mhz; now, as an assembly novice, my first doubt comes: multiplying the speed in Mhz of the CPU to be assembled or is it the frequency of something else?

So in light of this:



1) the most powerful CPU I can mount on this motherboard is a 650Mhz Pentium 3 CPU overclocked at 664Mhz?

2) Should I add fans?

3) Is it possible that my Pentium 2 motherboard supports Pentium 3 processors (I read that the internal architecture is very similar)?

Oh I forgot: the motherboard uses "Slot 1" for the CPU; as the title suggests I would like to expand the motherboard itself to the maximum supported: which CPU should I mount?



Also I would also like to expand the RAM memory: on my motherboard manual it says that the card supports up to 512Mb (2x256Mb) of EDO DIMM 3.3V unbuffered, not mentioning if they have to be ECC or NON-ECC, so I assume the mainboard is NON- ETC, and, this type of ram is not even found crying in Chinese.

Instead I would have found 256MB 168 pin EDO ECC 3.3v Unbuffered DIMM Memory ram:

4) do you think they are compatible?

5) mount ECC ram on NON-ECC motherboard to slow down the system?

P.S .: I currently have 256Mb (2x128Mb) of SDRAM memories.



Thanks in advance.

Black Dobermann