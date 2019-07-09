How to fix your noisy Acer X27 fan

LigTasm

I did some searching on this and found lots of complaints but no solutions!

I bought (stupidly) an Acer XB273K (4k/144 Gsync 2 27"). I got it all set up and was very impressed with everything except the blasted fan noise. I didn't know prior to buying it that it even had one so that was a shocker to hear my monitor sounding like an AMD 290X in the middle of the sahara desert.

I contemplated the 2 hour + drive back to microcenter but decided to just try and fix it, since there were to tamper seals I could see.




***Take off the two covers by the stand, and the 4 screws holding the stand on.

Popping the back case off is easy, there are two indents on the bottom edge and I used a vinyl trim tool to twist a little and it popped right open, then traveled along the outside perimeter. Didn't even leave a mark on it.

Once I had the cover off I took some of the small connectors for the controls loose and the fun begins.

This is basically what you'll see:

20190709_144917_LI.jpg

I removed the silver tape from around the module and fan (already removed as pictured), and folded back the ones holding the frame to the display panel. Also disconnected all the plugs on the top (some go to the back case and are already off in this pic).

Then I flipped the whole frame away from me to take out 6 silver screws, 5 on the back and one by the ports. Then it comes off easily and then I flipped the module back towards me so I could work on it. I did not remove the display cable itself as I know those can be sensitive.

Now you will have 4 screws holding the Gsync module and fan to the board, unplug the fan and remove the module out of its slot.

Now take the 4 screws off from the back of the module, very similar to most GPU fan mounts.

Here we find the problem. No contact at all to the fan.

20190709_143648_LI.jpg

But why? You notice the fan is held on by 3 screws, 2 longer silver ones and one shorter black one. The black one is supposed to go over the chip. The silver ones stick out and actually damaged the IHS on my chip from being cranked down on there. It was preventing any contact at all between the IHS and the heatsink/fan.

20190709_143743.jpg

20190709_143955.jpg

20190709_144213.jpg

After switching the screws I repasted it with some noctua paste and reversed all the steps to put it back together. The tape is a little finicky to get on straight again but it only took me maybe 3 minutes to have it back together.

And voila, now the fan can be heard if you concentrate but it isn't any louder than my rig and I certainly can't hear it from the next room like I could out of the box. All this for one tiny little screw that someone put in the wrong spot.
 
l88bastard

I like my Paper Clip solution better. Its more elegant, adds more aluminum to the design and you can make millions selling X27 Paperclip Kits on Ebay.

pc1-jpg.jpg

pc2-jpg.jpg
 
kasakka

To me the most amazing thing about this design is that they apparently could not put that fan and board anywhere else but right smack middle of the part where the stand connects. Like you could have just moved it to the bottom or top edge and it would not be visible from the front and not blocked mostly by the stand.

I really hope they have learned their lesson for the upcoming 43" models and don't cram a fan in those.
 
LigTasm

Armenius said:
Ah, Acer, never change.
Yeah some QC would have helped this. Despite that I am very impressed with the screen otherwise, colors are fantastic although it doesn't have the FALD setup the more expensive X27 version has. I haven't used the 144hz setting, I only have a 2060 so I don't have the horsepower to do it anyways but in the games I play it has no problem maintaining 90-100 fps. Buttery smooth compared to my 34" 100hz ultrawide that had flickering problems.
 
Armenius

Armenius

LigTasm said:
Yeah some QC would have helped this. Despite that I am very impressed with the screen otherwise, colors are fantastic although it doesn't have the FALD setup the more expensive X27 version has. I haven't used the 144hz setting, I only have a 2060 so I don't have the horsepower to do it anyways but in the games I play it has no problem maintaining 90-100 fps. Buttery smooth compared to my 34" 100hz ultrawide that had flickering problems.
I have the ASUS, which uses the same panel, and I agree. I've never had an issue with the fan(s) in the ASUS.
 
jmilcher

I can say for a fact I’ll never own a monitor with a fan in it. Annoying him right about ear height? Who comes up with these ideas?
 
Armenius

jmilcher said:
I can say for a fact I’ll never own a monitor with a fan in it. Annoying him right about ear height? Who comes up with these ideas?
Engineers who understand that their fancy tech would melt otherwise. TVs have had fans in them for years.

Regardless, if the fan(s) are working properly then you won't hear anything unless you put your ear right next to it. In the case of the OP we can clearly see that whoever assembled their monitor did not properly install the fan.
 
LigTasm

jmilcher said:
I can say for a fact I’ll never own a monitor with a fan in it. Annoying him right about ear height? Who comes up with these ideas?
I really can't hear it at all, my system is right next to it and the only thing I ever hear while gaming is the RTX 2060 fans a little bit. I/m very sensitive to fan noise, I have 3x Noctua gray fans in there at ~600rpm and they're silent. At idle there is no noise I can hear over ambient now.
 
kasakka

Armenius said:
Engineers who understand that their fancy tech would melt otherwise. TVs have had fans in them for years.

Regardless, if the fan(s) are working properly then you won't hear anything unless you put your ear right next to it.
You could always just use a big enough heatsink...

With TVs there is no issue because they are never as close as a typical desktop display.
 
Aluminum

Better engineers don't keep releasing FPGAs years later to be incorporated in consumer products for functions that should have been ASICs if the company behind the tech actually had faith in its own bullshit to commit to real production.

But yeah back to Acer engineers, they're all about cheap. Depending on the part though, sometimes they do really great bang-to-buck designs. $2k monitors...not so much.
 
Diegoferbet

Do you guys think is possible to put this fan on the Asus PG27UQ? Do you know the reference of this Fan?, ty,

im looking to replace the cooling on my Asus monitor, any suggestions would be appreciated?
 
DuckOfParadise

Thanks for the write-up, Ligtasm. The fan on my x27 started making a new loud noise after a couple years of use. Your guide emboldened me to take the thing apart and see what was going on. All of the screws mounting the fan to the heat spreader were of appropriate length, but the thermal paste application was pretty sloppy. Cleaned it up, replaced the paste, applied some lubricant to the fan bearing, and put it back together. Now its running nice and quiet. The fan in mine is a chiefly brand, model number cc8015s05h, 5V, .5A, sleeve bearing fan. I might try to order another fan so I could replace it outright next time, however the connector seems unique.
 
phila

Thank you for sharing this. I had the same issue, that fan screw also scoffed the IHS of the Gsync module Altera FPGA.
Fix is pretty easy, hardest part was carefully removing the cover without leaving marks.
Fan is now inaudible, used to ramp up 100% after just turning monitor on.

I also advise anybody doing this to take pictures of how cables are attached before disconnecting them, makes it much easier to verify, there are about 10 cables.
 
markymark187

Just also wanted to say thank you for sharing this information, this guide fixed my noisy XB273K fan as well.

I found that there was a scoff mark on the IHS also, and it appeared that perhaps the heatsink had been over tightened with a little too much thermal paste that had spilled out over the sides of the chip.

After cleaning this up and reapplying some noctua paste... & also not over tightening the heatsink when reattaching - the heat transfer and fan speed regulation appears to be much more consistent & the fan doesn't ramp up to max rpm at idle temps any more.

One other thing that I did worth noting - was that I didn't reapply the top most back silver tape as I felt that this would allow a bit of extra cool air intake airflow/ventilation around the fan.

Perhaps with the way the tape seals all the surrounding air intake channels this was also contributing to cool air being unable to reach the chipset and the same hot air being recycled around the fan & gsync module, causing higher idle temps and the fan controller ramping up after quickly reaching the threshold temps on the fan curve.

Something to consider if anyone else is looking at this solution...

So all in all I can confirm that this solution works 100% & I have not had any further issues with the fan - everything is working as it should!

Thanks again LigTasm, you have saved the day here... respect!


20200216_091719.jpg
20200216_092214.jpg
20200216_093240.jpg
20200216_093728.jpg
20200216_094026.jpg
 
