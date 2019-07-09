How to fix your noisy Acer X27 fan

I did some searching on this and found lots of complaints but no solutions!I bought (stupidly) an Acer XB273K (4k/144 Gsync 2 27"). I got it all set up and was very impressed with everything except the blasted fan noise. I didn't know prior to buying it that it even had one so that was a shocker to hear my monitor sounding like an AMD 290X in the middle of the sahara desert.I contemplated the 2 hour + drive back to microcenter but decided to just try and fix it, since there were to tamper seals I could see.***Take off the two covers by the stand, and the 4 screws holding the stand on.Popping the back case off is easy, there are two indents on the bottom edge and I used a vinyl trim tool to twist a little and it popped right open, then traveled along the outside perimeter. Didn't even leave a mark on it.Once I had the cover off I took some of the small connectors for the controls loose and the fun begins.This is basically what you'll see:I removed the silver tape from around the module and fan (already removed as pictured), and folded back the ones holding the frame to the display panel. Also disconnected all the plugs on the top (some go to the back case and are already off in this pic).Then I flipped the whole frame away from me to take out 6 silver screws, 5 on the back and one by the ports. Then it comes off easily and then I flipped the module back towards me so I could work on it. I did not remove the display cable itself as I know those can be sensitive.Now you will have 4 screws holding the Gsync module and fan to the board, unplug the fan and remove the module out of its slot.Now take the 4 screws off from the back of the module, very similar to most GPU fan mounts.Here we find the problem. No contact at all to the fan.But why? You notice the fan is held on by 3 screws, 2 longer silver ones and one shorter black one. The black one is supposed to go over the chip. The silver ones stick out and actually damaged the IHS on my chip from being cranked down on there. It was preventing any contact at all between the IHS and the heatsink/fan.After switching the screws I repasted it with some noctua paste and reversed all the steps to put it back together. The tape is a little finicky to get on straight again but it only took me maybe 3 minutes to have it back together.And voila, now the fan can be heard if you concentrate but it isn't any louder than my rig and I certainly can't hear it from the next room like I could out of the box. All this for one tiny little screw that someone put in the wrong spot.