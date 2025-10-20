How to fix unknown tracker alert for kid's airpods...

Help me please. I know I'm holding things wrong but...



My kid got some airpods so he can noise cancel his hockey teamates (and his parents) during carpool. He's got an Android phone. I have an iPhoneSE for testing at work (that stays on my desk otherwise), but I linked that to the Airpods so when they get lost, we can try "Find My" and have some hope of finding them.



His phone pairs fine with the airpods and they 'just work' which is amazing for bluetooth, but the tracker warnings are annoying. Is there something we can do better to make this not terrible? Search just gets me to how to find the evil device tracking me, which I don't need help with, I know it's his damn airpods.