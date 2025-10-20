  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

How to fix unknown tracker alert for kid's airpods...

T

toast0

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Jan 26, 2010
Messages
4,137
Help me please. I know I'm holding things wrong but...

My kid got some airpods so he can noise cancel his hockey teamates (and his parents) during carpool. He's got an Android phone. I have an iPhoneSE for testing at work (that stays on my desk otherwise), but I linked that to the Airpods so when they get lost, we can try "Find My" and have some hope of finding them.

His phone pairs fine with the airpods and they 'just work' which is amazing for bluetooth, but the tracker warnings are annoying. Is there something we can do better to make this not terrible? Search just gets me to how to find the evil device tracking me, which I don't need help with, I know it's his damn airpods.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top