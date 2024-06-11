How to fit three 360mm rads a reservoir and an air cooled 4090 on a Lian Li O11 RGB?

Hi there.

I would like to put three 360mm rads in a Lian Li O11 Dynamic Evo RGB.

Those rads will need a pump and a reservoir.

I like the Corsair XD5 elite LCD

Panel7_image.jpg


How can I fit all those things in a 011 RGB case with a rtx4090 air cooled card like the suprim X?

I obviously want to put a waterblock on the card but I don't want to loose the possibility to swap the card with an air cooled one when a new GPU is released.

I want to do initial testing on air.

Is this possible from your experience?
Is there enough room on o11 RGB?
 
if you do the math youll find out...
case's max gpu size is 450mm+....
 
I can't find the size of that pump reservoir :(

It could be cool to mount it over the GPU with the GPU going down...
 
if you dont have it in hand, youll have to ask corsair, as the dimensions are not listed on the webpage. but just eyeballin it, it looks small enough to mount at the front of the case in front of the gpu.
 
May fit if you hang the pump/small res combo high up on the back vertical radiator.

Although you may need to look at a different pump/res combo to minimize any height requirements. Like one of the flat 120mm fan sized combos like the EK FLT120/Raijintek Acheron120 DDC/Alphacool Rise.

Or Use a standalone pump at bottom of the case, mounted to the lower rad, with the reservoir mounted higher.

I have a 011D with 3 360s. But use a water block on my 4080 Super Suprim.
 
I would like to put the pump in that position, doing that will let me put a GPU as long as I want.


O11D-EVO-RBG_23.jpg


Do you think that it could fit ?
 
if you get creative with the mounting bracket it will probably work. might have to use the front/side intake port though.
 
The idea is to use all the rads for the CPU and GPU.
But there are some moments when I swap the GPU for a new one, when the GPU is on air and without a wb. This is why my question. :)
I see, makes sense. Even if the answer was "for the hell of it," no judgement here. I just did not know if you thought you needed to.
 
There's always the old school way of using flow-through ports to mount external radiators.

I think that three rads is overkill even for both the cpu and GPU but there is room in the case so why not xD
I used 2 80mm thick 4x120s and 45mm thick 1x120 to silently cool a 1,000+ watt heat load.
 
I have that exact case for my secondary PC. You will have a difficult time using three 360mm rads and n air cooled GPU in this case. I have two 360mm rads and a distribution block with an embedded D5 in the block; And it was an effort to run my tubing; Granted I use 1/2" x 3/4" tubing. It can be done but it will be a very tight squeeze to run tubing.
 
