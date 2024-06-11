How to fit three 360mm rads a reservoir and an air cooled 4090 on a Lian Li O11 RGB?

sblantipodi
Hi there.
I would like to put three 360mm rads in a Lian Li O11 Dynamic Evo RGB.
Those rads will need a pump and a reservoir.
I like the Corsair XD5 elite LCD
How can I fit all those things in a 011 RGB case with a rtx4090 air cooled card like the suprim X?
I obviously want to put a waterblock on the card but I don't want to loose the possibility to swap the card with an air cooled one when a new GPU is released.
I want to do initial testing on air.
Is this possible from your experience?
Is there enough room on o11 RGB?
