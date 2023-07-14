How to fit a Gigabyte RTX 4080 in a Corsair 275R Case with front AIO

Spoiler alert: replaced two of the radiator fans with 15mm low profile fans (Specifically in this case the Corsair AF 120 RGB Slim fans which happen to be channel-compatible with the Elite models)

Is this stupid? Yes. But this is fine because my CPU (Ryzen 7900 non-X maxes out at 88 watts). It cools fine but I wouldn’t trust it with PBO or any Intel chip set up this way.

19AAECE7-9A6E-4258-99C0-CF5EC733090F.jpeg
 
Why not top mount the AIO?
 
Needs more dog pictures :D. How's your pup recovering?
He's good. Today he made me take him on a walk and we got several blocks in before he started limping. He has a lot of "will to survive" which is a huge part of his recovery.

Also, added a GPU support thing to manage the sag. I think now this build is complete.

3398211F-0A31-4719-ADE0-9BFD86E1D664.jpg
 
