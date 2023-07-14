How to fit a Gigabyte RTX 4080 in a Corsair 275R Case with front AIO

Spoiler alert: replaced two of the radiator fans with 15mm low profile fans (Specifically in this case the Corsair AF 120 RGB Slim fans which happen to be channel-compatible with the Elite models)
Is this stupid? Yes. But this is fine because my CPU (Ryzen 7900 non-X maxes out at 88 watts). It cools fine but I wouldn’t trust it with PBO or any Intel chip set up this way.
