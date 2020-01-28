How to find a Bluetooth/USB Dongle with Realtek Chip?

I am utterly unable to upgrade my home-built desktop running 64-bit Windows 7 Pro to Windows 10 due to the known issue with Realtek Bluetooth drivers described here: Updating to a new version of Windows 10 on devices with some driver versions for Realtek Bluetooth radios BUT The solution Microsoft provides ONLY works if: (1) You already have Windows 10 installed and working, and (2) You already have a Realtek Bluetooth driver installed. But neither of these are true for me! Since mine is a home-built desktop (based on the ASUS Z87-A mobo), I obviously cannot contact the computer manufacturer, and ASUS does not provide any Bluetooth drivers. A Microsoft Advisor suggested buying a Bluetooth/USB dongle based on a Realtek chip, installing it and the driver, then uninstalling both, followed by trying to upgrade again. But try as I might, I cannot find any dongles that specify which chip or manufacturer they're based on. So how do I find one? NewEgg.com (and to a lesser extent Amazon) provide specifications, but none of them I've searched for list the embedded chip being used. Most of these dongles have the name "CSR" attached somewhere. Does anyone know which, if any, chips these CSR dongles use? Alternatively, is there some other solution I might try?