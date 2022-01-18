How to Establish a Working FTP File Transfer Between ISP's Modem and Private Router?

Hi,I am successfully being able to connect from devices connected to Edimax routerwith devices connected to Sagemcom ISP modem (Bridge Disabled) but not theother way around.I was told it is because they are on a different SUBNETs but wouldn't that renderconnection from Edimax router (WLAN port) to ISP's router (LAN port) not working?Does it mean that with different SUBNETs I can connect to upper level devices butnot sub-level devices?I have the following functions in Edimax router:- DMZ- Virtual Server- Static routing tableFirst two I did not have luck with but maybe third function will solve it?Thanks