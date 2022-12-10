How to enable SBX surround sound for SBZ without Sound Blaster Command?

Is it possible to enable SBX surround sound for SBZ (Sound Blaster Z SE) without Sound Blaster Command (SBC)? Can someone track which registry changes SBC controls/makes to enable and/or adjust SBX surround sound? I just want basic 5.1 SBX surround sound for my headphones...



I have SBZ specifically for its SBX surround sound feature, but SBX is controlled via SBC which starts but says it is not able to detect any Sound Blaster devices. I get audio from SBZ, but without SBC, it is limited to Windows OS audio settings. Common solutions, such as using newer driver version, newer SBC version, running SBC from a different directory or running it with elevated administrator privileges, do not solve the issue. I fully wipe OS, perform clean installation of Windows 10, Windows 11, and even try different motherboards, but SBC doesn't detect SBZ.



Does SBC require Internet connection to work? It has options for me to login, but I prefer to not have an account. SBC should be detecting SBZ regardless of Internet connection, shouldn't it?