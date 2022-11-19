how to dissipate an m.2 ssd from the back, on a rog formula z690 motherboard

Hello everyone, I just bought this rog formula z690 motherboard.

and I have connected a 4tb capacity m.2 ssd, in the slot that has PCIe 3.0 x4

but in this slot, i have seen that it has a thermal pad and heatsink on the top and not on the bottom

since in the other slots of PCIe 4.0 x4, if you have thermal pad and heatsink in the front and back

I would like to know if there is any way to include a thermal pad on the back of the PCIe 3.0 x4 ssd slot.

I have looked at the Amazon store, some products, but at the moment I don't know if there is any base? Where can that missing backside be dispelled in that slot?

