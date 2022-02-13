How to Disable Text Truncation on Website When Copying Text?

Hello,
Some websites have text copy truncation by shortening entire paragraph to half of 1 sentence and appending website source at the end. I thought this happens on desktop Windows OS but it also happens on Android OS.
Here's an example:
“I couldn’t believe I was alive when I first opened my eyes. ..
Read more at:
website URL
Does anyone know if there is a special browser extension that enables highlighted text copy without truncation?
Thanks
Some websites have text copy truncation by shortening entire paragraph to half of 1 sentence and appending website source at the end. I thought this happens on desktop Windows OS but it also happens on Android OS.
Here's an example:
“I couldn’t believe I was alive when I first opened my eyes. ..
Read more at:
website URL
Does anyone know if there is a special browser extension that enables highlighted text copy without truncation?
Thanks