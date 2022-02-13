How to Disable Text Truncation on Website When Copying Text?

B

Boris_yo

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 22, 2011
Messages
203
Hello,

Some websites have text copy truncation by shortening entire paragraph to half of 1 sentence and appending website source at the end. I thought this happens on desktop Windows OS but it also happens on Android OS.

Here's an example:

“I couldn’t believe I was alive when I first opened my eyes. ..

Read more at:
website URL

Does anyone know if there is a special browser extension that enables highlighted text copy without truncation?

Thanks
 
