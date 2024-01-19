How to disable Swipe Power Button to drag down notification bar?

The Mad Atheist
I have a Moto G100 and been annoyed with it because the notification bar would scroll down a lot when I hadn't swipe down.
Well just this week I just noticed it's due to the power button being swiped down whenever I hold the phone.
Been trying to find how to disable that, including just disabling swiping down the screen. No luck finding the toggles. I'm I blind or did Moto or Android not have that option!?
