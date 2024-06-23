How to destroy your Perixx-106 keyboard

Segfault
Well, legendary IBM Model F is no longer an option nowadays. Three years ago I purchased a Perixx-106 and I have been very happy with it. Until I found its Achilles' heel a few days ago. I spilled a cup of tea on it. No biggie, I thought. Has happened before, take the thing apart, clean and dry it and all is going to be hunky-dory again. Removed 8 screws as directed, looking for two retention tabs which should hold it together – there is none. It is not coming apart, something is holding it in the middle. Ahh, maybe there is another screw under sticker. Sure, there is a suspicious place, but seems like it is filled with some wax maybe ... drilling with screwdriver tip a little ... busted the PCB inside. RIP.
Used force to rip it apart. There are four little plastic pins in the middle, glued, I guess. Had to break all four. Great keyboard, bought another, typing this on it right now. But why the heck they made it not serviceable?
