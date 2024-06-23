How to destroy your Perixx-106 keyboard

Well, legendary IBM Model F is no longer an option nowadays. Three years ago I purchased a Perixx-106 and I have been very happy with it. Until I found its Achilles' heel a few days ago. I spilled a cup of tea on it. No biggie, I thought. Has happened before, take the thing apart, clean and dry it and all is going to be hunky-dory again. Removed 8 screws as directed, looking for two retention tabs which should hold it together – there is none. It is not coming apart, something is holding it in the middle. Ahh, maybe there is another screw under sticker. Sure, there is a suspicious place, but seems like it is filled with some wax maybe ... drilling with screwdriver tip a little ... busted the PCB inside. RIP.
Used force to rip it apart. There are four little plastic pins in the middle, glued, I guess. Had to break all four. Great keyboard, bought another, typing this on it right now. But why the heck they made it not serviceable? :(
 
What an outstandingly ordinary keyboard to be in love with. The PERIBOARD-106M looks kinda cool though.
 
Nah, it is not about looks, it is about feel. I used an expensive Logitech as replacement while waiting for delivery from Amazon. What a POS it feels, keys are in wrong places, too. Had to look down all the time. I'm a keyboard user, most used commands and functions have keyboard shortcuts. Most of the time mouse is not in my hand.
 
There is another version of that same keyboard that I regularly pay about $12 for o me at brand new. It’s identical. I want to say it is rebranded to Lenovo, but it’s obvious Lenovo is not the oem. And it’s an add option, not included with systems. I’ll have to find the model number and post it tonight.

Except it has a ps2 with usb adapter. But it’s ps2 port by default.
 
Segfault said:
I used an expensive Logitech as replacement while waiting for delivery from Amazon
Click to expand...
There is your problem. Nothing from those gamer brands are going to feel premium.

There is a whole world of high quality and custom mechanical keyboards out there but be careful, its a rabbit hole that's difficult to get out of.
 
