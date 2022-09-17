How to destroy SSD that has no screws in its case

In another thread, https://hardforum.com/threads/reviving-ssd-with-only-16-health-per-hd-sentinel-pro.2021969/, I asked if this SSD can somehow be revived and reused. If not, then I need to physically destroy it so someone with better skills than I have can revive the drive and read off all the private data that is on this drive. The drive is a Crucial MX 300. https://www.amazon.com/Crucial-MX300-525GB-NAND-Internal/dp/B01IAGSD5O There are no screws in the drive case, which you can see in the Amazon product photos.
I seriously doubt the drive is still in warranty, which is five years.
