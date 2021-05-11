How to defeat Asus B560-G PCIe latch lock?

Yeah it's probably down in the image, I've been gently pulling on the card, and I can feel it pull back, not letting the card go. Push the card back in, and it kinda clicks back into place as you'd expect.Is that a slide latch or pivot? Looks like it's down already...have you tried pressing down on the metal bracket and lifting the tail end of the card (gently)?
If it's not down already, grab a pencil, bic pen, or some other small flat-ended object that won't seriously damage your parts, and gently press on the latch and the top of the card at the same time.
Chopstick FTW! I knew you guys would come thru, thank you! That took WAY too much pressure to get off though, WTF is Asus thinking?!I use a wooden chopstick. End is pretty blunt and the wood is soft enough not to cause damage even if you slip.
Edit: Also don't forget you can remove the CPU cooler to give you more room if you really need to. Sure it takes extra time to clean and re-apply paste etc. but sounds like you are already spending a lot of time.
Been there done that with my fare of cheap paper thin metal cases!Pretty sure the issue is more likely your case then it is the motherboard. While cases are built to certain specifications sometimes things can get warped or be slightly out of tolerance. If the card needs to be pressed forward to screw in for example it can have an effect of causing the back end of the card to want to lift and then it applies additional pressure to the PCIX latch which then makes it harder to depress. I would bet that were the board and card not in this case that the latch would depress with ease.
