How to defeat Asus B560-G PCIe latch lock?

coynatha said: Chopstick FTW! I knew you guys would come thru, thank you! That took WAY too much pressure to get off though, WTF is Asus thinking?! Click to expand...

Pretty sure the issue is more likely your case then it is the motherboard. While cases are built to certain specifications sometimes things can get warped or be slightly out of tolerance. If the card needs to be pressed forward to screw in for example it can have an effect of causing the back end of the card to want to lift and then it applies additional pressure to the PCIX latch which then makes it harder to depress. I would bet that were the board and card not in this case that the latch would depress with ease.