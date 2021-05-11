How to defeat Asus B560-G PCIe latch lock?

C

coynatha

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 9, 2004
Messages
489
Ok guys, how to I get this thing to let go of the video card? My thumb is raw already, it won't give it up!

IMG_20210510_204646752.jpg
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
5,890
Is that a slide latch or pivot? Looks like it's down already...have you tried pressing down on the metal bracket and lifting the tail end of the card (gently)?

If it's not down already, grab a pencil, bic pen, or some other small flat-ended object that won't seriously damage your parts, and gently press on the latch and the top of the card at the same time.
 
M

motqalden

[H]ard|DCOTM x3
Joined
Jun 22, 2009
Messages
2,026
I use a wooden chopstick. End is pretty blunt and the wood is soft enough not to cause damage even if you slip.

Edit: Also don't forget you can remove the CPU cooler to give you more room if you really need to. Sure it takes extra time to clean and re-apply paste etc. but sounds like you are already spending a lot of time.
 
C

coynatha

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 9, 2004
Messages
489
Nobu said:
Is that a slide latch or pivot? Looks like it's down already...have you tried pressing down on the metal bracket and lifting the tail end of the card (gently)?

If it's not down already, grab a pencil, bic pen, or some other small flat-ended object that won't seriously damage your parts, and gently press on the latch and the top of the card at the same time.
Click to expand...
Yeah it's probably down in the image, I've been gently pulling on the card, and I can feel it pull back, not letting the card go. Push the card back in, and it kinda clicks back into place as you'd expect.
 
C

coynatha

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 9, 2004
Messages
489
motqalden said:
I use a wooden chopstick. End is pretty blunt and the wood is soft enough not to cause damage even if you slip.

Edit: Also don't forget you can remove the CPU cooler to give you more room if you really need to. Sure it takes extra time to clean and re-apply paste etc. but sounds like you are already spending a lot of time.
Click to expand...
Chopstick FTW! I knew you guys would come thru, thank you! That took WAY too much pressure to get off though, WTF is Asus thinking?!

Also, for anyone who finds this, beware the extra bracket that fixes the tail end of the video card to the case in these Asus pre-builds. I have horrible lighting in this room in working in and didn't notice it at first. And then the locking mechanism is what holds me up. See attached.

Also, that locking clip feels loose to me, it's got a lot of play in it.

^ oops, meant for this to post last night, never went thru!
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20210510_211622296.jpg
    IMG_20210510_211622296.jpg
    558.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20210510_211639631.jpg
    IMG_20210510_211639631.jpg
    572 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20210510_211645981.jpg
    IMG_20210510_211645981.jpg
    543.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20210510_211726599.jpg
    IMG_20210510_211726599.jpg
    153 KB · Views: 0
M

motqalden

[H]ard|DCOTM x3
Joined
Jun 22, 2009
Messages
2,026
coynatha said:
Chopstick FTW! I knew you guys would come thru, thank you! That took WAY too much pressure to get off though, WTF is Asus thinking?!
Click to expand...

Pretty sure the issue is more likely your case then it is the motherboard. While cases are built to certain specifications sometimes things can get warped or be slightly out of tolerance. If the card needs to be pressed forward to screw in for example it can have an effect of causing the back end of the card to want to lift and then it applies additional pressure to the PCIX latch which then makes it harder to depress. I would bet that were the board and card not in this case that the latch would depress with ease.
 
Last edited:
Format _C:

Format _C:

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 12, 2001
Messages
3,473
motqalden said:
Pretty sure the issue is more likely your case then it is the motherboard. While cases are built to certain specifications sometimes things can get warped or be slightly out of tolerance. If the card needs to be pressed forward to screw in for example it can have an effect of causing the back end of the card to want to lift and then it applies additional pressure to the PCIX latch which then makes it harder to depress. I would bet that were the board and card not in this case that the latch would depress with ease.
Click to expand...
Been there done that with my fare of cheap paper thin metal cases!
 
C

coynatha

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 9, 2004
Messages
489
motqalden said:
Pretty sure the issue is more likely your case then it is the motherboard. While cases are built to certain specifications sometimes things can get warped or be slightly out of tolerance. If the card needs to be pressed forward to screw in for example it can have an effect of causing the back end of the card to want to lift and then it applies additional pressure to the PCIX latch which then makes it harder to depress. I would bet that were the board and card not in this case that the latch would depress with ease.
Click to expand...
Nearly the same issue in my Fractal Design Define R6... I've always thought it to be fairly good quality. Asus B450-F in that...

Common denominator is Asus over engineered retaining clip IMO.
 
Azrak

Azrak

Gawd
Joined
Oct 4, 2015
Messages
1,019
It might help to loosen all of the MB screws and install the video card, then tighten the corner screws down. Remove video card and finish tightening the rest of the screws. The MB can move slightly and offer better PCIe slot alignment in some cases (pun intended).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top