How to create your own NVIDIA FrankenDrivers for Windows

I may update this for Linux later on down the line. This can also be used to update graphics cards that are no longer officially supported.
This is for any fellow enthusiast that may get a Jieshou (or Jieshuo) RTX 3000 (Mobile) series desktop graphics card. Currently, the only way to get the latest NVIDIA FrankenDrivers is through a paywall. As of October 28th, 2025, the latest free version is 576.88.
https://github.com/arutar/FrankenDriver?tab=readme-ov-file
1. Download the latest free version of the NVIDIA FrankenDriver. For example: 576.88
2. Download the latest official NVIDIA drivers. It doesn't matter if it's Game Ready or Studio. For example: 581.57
3. Extract both files (I use 7-zip).
4. Create a folder to work in. For example: C:\DriverCert
5. Copy Display.Driver folder from the official NVIDIA 581.57, as well as the setup.cfg file into your work folder.
6. Copy the EACSupport and FrankenDriver folders from the 576.88 FrankenDrivers into your work folder.
6a. If you want to have some fun, you can even rename FrankenDriver to something else, it just requires you to replace the name wherever you see it. For example: ElCapitanDriver
7. Go to the Display.Driver folder and edit the file nv_dispi.inf (if you're using studio drivers, it'll just have an extra letter in file name). There's just two lines you have to add:
%NVIDIA_DEV.24A0.0000.10DE% = Section070, PCI\VEN_10DE&DEV_24A0&SUBSYS_000010DE
From 576.88 FrankenDrivers
To 581.57 official NVIDIA
and...
NVIDIA_DEV.24A0.0000.10DE = "NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Frankenstein"
From 576.88 FrankenDrivers
To 581.57 official NVIDIA
8. Save and close the file.
9. For the next part, you're going to download and install 3 things from Microsoft. Make sure to follow the Visual Studios 2022 installation directions from the Windows Driver Kit (WDK) website:
- Visual Studio 2022 (Community): https://visualstudio.microsoft.com/downloads/
- Windows Driver Kit (WDK): https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-hardware/drivers/download-the-wdk
- Windows SDK: https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/downloads/windows-sdk/
11. Type: cd "C:\Program Files (x86)\Windows Kits\10\bin\10.0.26100.0\x86"
12. Press <Enter>
13. Type: makecert -r -sv C:\DriverCert\FrankenDriver.pvk -n CN="FrankenDriver" C:\DriverCert\FrankenDriver.cer
14. Press <Enter>
15. Enter a password for every prompt. For example: P@ss0wrd
16. Type: cert2spc C:\DriverCert\FrankenDriver.cer C:\DriverCert\FrankenDriver.spc
17. Press <Enter>
18. Type: pvk2pfx -pvk C:\DriverCert\FrankenDriver.pvk -pi P@ss0wrd -spc C:\DriverCert\FrankenDriver.spc -pfx C:\DriverCert\FrankenDriver.pfx -po P@ss0wrd
19. Make sure you enter the password after the -pi and -po. Press <Enter>
20. Type: certmgr.exe -add C:\DriverCert\FrankenDriver.cer -s -r localMachine ROOT
21. Press <Enter>
22. Type: inf2cat.exe /driver:"C:\DriverCert\Display.Driver" /os:7_X64 /verbose
23. Press <Enter> and take a 10-minute break.
24. Type: cd "C:\Program Files (x86)\Windows Kits\10\bin\10.0.26100.0\x64"
25. Press <Enter>
26. Type: signtool.exe sign /f C:\DriverCert\FrankenDriver.pfx /p P@ss0wrd /fd SHA256 /tr http://timestamp.digicert.com /td SHA256 "C:\DriverCert\Display.Driver\nv_disp.cat"
27. Go into the Display.Driver folder and copy the nv_disp.cat file and paste it into the EACSupport folder (go ahead and overwrite).
28. From your work folder, copy the FrankenDriver.cer and paste it into the FrankenDriver folder (go ahead and overwrite).
29. Edit the setup.cfg file. Add this after the </current>
<sub-package disposition="critical" name="FrankenDriverCert"><properties /><options /><constraints /></sub-package><sub-package disposition="optional" hidden="false" name="EACSupportCatalog"><properties /><options /><constraints /></sub-package>
30. Add this as well:
<dependencies><package package="FrankenDriverCert" type="after" /><package package="EACSupportCatalog" type="after" /></dependencies><properties>
</properties>
31. Save and exit.
32. Copy the three folders in your work area, as well as the setup.cfg file and paste them into the official NVIDIA 581.57 folder (go ahead and overwrite).
33. In the CMD prompt as Administrator, type: bcdedit /set testsigning on
34. Press <Enter>
35. Reboot your computer.
36. Run setup.exe from your official NVIDIA 581.57 folder.
If you get a prompt to trust the install, go ahead and trust it (you know what's in the files).
ISSUES:
If the driver doesn't install for whatever reason, go to Device Manager and update the driver with the 576.88 FrankenDriver by selecting "Have Disk" and selecting the nv_dispi.inf file. Then update it again with your updated 581.57 nv_dispi.inf file.
37. Open CMD as Administrator, type: bcdedit /set testsigning off
38. Press <Enter>
39. Reboot your computer.
40. You're done. Enjoy!
Here's my signature driver ElCapitan with the 581.57 drivers:
If anyone has any questions, just let me know.
Sister thread is here: https://hardforum.com/threads/so-i-...rice-and-its-awesome.2044246/#post-1046214441
