How to control what can prevent my monitor from turning off - Windows 10

I have my power & sleep settings set to turn my monitors off after 15 minutes. Some programs, however, are able to keep my monitors awake. For example, if I'm watching a movie, the movie will prevent my monitors from going to sleep. That's an example that I'm fine with.



The problem is that an increasing number of websites as well as other programs are doing this also. I'll leave my desk to go do something, come back 2-3 hours later, and find out that my monitors never turned off because of something on a website I was visiting, or some other program I had running on a secondary monitor. It's becoming increasingly unintuitive which programs or websites will keep my monitor turned on, and putting me in a situation where I feel like I have to close every open window or manually turn my monitors off every time I leave my desk if I want to be sure that they won't stay on for hours while I'm away. With 3 large monitors, that's a significant amount of power consumption and heat output.



I'd love to know if there is a way to have more granular control over which programs are allowed to keep the monitor turned on and when.



Also, I have developed a habit (good habit IMO) of locking my computer (Windows Key + L) every time I walk away from my desk. IMO this should override anything else, where even if I was watching a movie when I locked the computer, it shouldn't matter. When I lock the computer, IMO, nothing that is running in the background should prevent the monitor from turning off on schedule at that point. I'm not sure if that is a variable that I can adjust or not, but I'd love it if it is.