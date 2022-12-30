How to control volume via DirecTV receiver remote on HDMI displays with external speakers

DirecTV receiver connects to monitor over HDMI. Monitor does not have internal speakers, but connects to external speakers over via common audio 3.5mm jack. External speakers have volume controls that must be physically adjusted on speakers themselves. Neither monitor nor speakers have independent remote controls and only DirecTV receiver has remote control.



Monitor has the following ports - HDMI, DisplayPort, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB port. DirecTV receiver has HDMI, USB, RCA Audio, Component, Digital Coax, and Optical ports.



Is it possible to control audio volume via DirecTV receiver remote on such a configuration? If not, then what's a cheap solution to make that happen? If I get 3.5mm-to-optical adapter for speakers and connect them directly to DirecTV receiver, will DirecTV remote control be able to adjust volume on speakers?