How to control LED on Gigabyte RTX 3080 Vision OC?

New build has a Gigabyte RTX 3080 Vision OC. Its a white build for my wife and the card is white so its very pretty. The pictures on the box show it with a violet strip beneath the white "Gigabyte" logo and the wife thinks thats gorgeous.



However, the only part that comes pre-lit on the card is the white "Gigabyte" Logo. I'm trying to figure out how she can change the colors of the LED's on it. Some googling shows that Gigabyte's RGB Fusion 2.0 would do it....however.....



Her system is an Asus system and its already got Asus Aura Sync, not to mention the L-Connect software for her LED fans. The last thing that machine needs is yet another large "RGB Syncing" software. That is what Asus Sync does...so she doesn't need another piece of bloatware that does something similar. Then there is the idea of just installing it, letting her change the colors, then uninstalling it. However, most of the drivers on these things that handle syncing is really sensitive and it doesn't take much to cause a conflict that isn't easy to undo...even after uninstalling the software. I'd be willing to bet it would leave a ton of bloat behind as well.



Is there another GPU software that you know of that would do the trick? For example, lots of folks use MSI Afterburner even though they don't have an MSI card. The RGB control for my EVGA 1080TI was always controlled through EVGA precision which was just a small utility program and not terribly intrusive. I wouldn't mind installing and uninstalling something small like that.



Any ideas?