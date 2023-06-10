How to connect a work laptop, personal use desktop PC and two monitors ??

ChessGator
n00b
- Joined
- Dec 5, 2022
- Messages
- 3
Hi fellows,
What is the best way to connect a work laptop, personal use desktop PC with two monitors?
I want to be able to seamlessly switch between using the work laptop and my PC without unplugging and replugging any connections!
Should I use a KVM, docking station or something else? In addition, which type? A link to the item(s) you recommend would be appreciated.
Please no cheap discount stuff only top of the line equipment!
Thank you in advance
