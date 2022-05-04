How to connect 5 devices to VCC on Arduino for 3D printed mouse?

S

sed8em

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 2, 2007
Messages
2,585
I'm in the process of assembling an Orbion Space Mouse, https://github.com/FaqT0tum/Orbion_3D_Space_Mouse

I'm a newbie to electronics. The OLED, rotary encoder, 3x rear switches, neopixel, and joystick all connect to the single VCC wire.
How would you go about connecting all of these devices to the single VCC wire? Keep in mind space is tight inside the completed 3D printed space mouse.
 

Attachments

  • orbion_sch.png
    orbion_sch.png
    70.8 KB · Views: 0
