How to connect 5 devices to VCC on Arduino for 3D printed mouse?

I'm in the process of assembling an Orbion Space Mouse, https://github.com/FaqT0tum/Orbion_3D_Space_Mouse
I'm a newbie to electronics. The OLED, rotary encoder, 3x rear switches, neopixel, and joystick all connect to the single VCC wire.
How would you go about connecting all of these devices to the single VCC wire? Keep in mind space is tight inside the completed 3D printed space mouse.
