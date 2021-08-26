How to Connect 3 switches (need help)

Sounds like you have a pretty interesting setup since I've never heard of any of that equipment. A network map would be nice.



A brief search for the equipment manufacturers sounds like that might be a managed switch so you need to know exactly how it is configured before you rip it out or your network will stop working. And also I wouldn't use the brands you're looking as they seem to be more for av consultants versus computer networks--they are also probably 4x the price of comparable equipment from networking companies like netgear, tp-link, etc.



If your main thing is noise, you need to find out why the main switch is so noisy in the first place and what the poe requirement is for. If you only have a few poe requirements, you might not even need multiple poe switches. But we also still need to know how the switch is configured.



It also sounds like this is part of some larger 'system' put in by some sort of systems integrator. I would first call them up and tell them to figure out how to make that switch quiet--there may just be an option that they have where they can do that and you don't have to worry about reverse engineering whatever they set up.