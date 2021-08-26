How to Connect 3 switches (need help)

D

DesertRat1

n00b
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
1
First off, I am a newbie to all this IT and live in a rural area and use Rise Broadband Internet as my provider and the best download speed I get is 28 Mbps but usually around 5-15 MBPS. I have a whole house ELAN home system. The system is in a rack and located in the main living area. Currently have an ARAKNIS 24 port POE switch and using 12 ports POE with the other ports used for equipment needing an internet connection. This is too loud even after powering off the other twelve ports. Will be changing it out for either three (3) LUXUL or ARAKNIS 8 port POE's with 2 ports SFP which are both fanless.

Not sure How to connect these. Was told to use transceivers for the SFP with fiber optic cable and connect thru the appropriate ports. Is this the correct method or is there some other way of making the connection and what is the difference between Fiber optic and copper transceivers? If I need the SFP connectors where is a good place to look.

Thanks
 
S

SamirD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
4,407
Sounds like you have a pretty interesting setup since I've never heard of any of that equipment. A network map would be nice.

A brief search for the equipment manufacturers sounds like that might be a managed switch so you need to know exactly how it is configured before you rip it out or your network will stop working. And also I wouldn't use the brands you're looking as they seem to be more for av consultants versus computer networks--they are also probably 4x the price of comparable equipment from networking companies like netgear, tp-link, etc.

If your main thing is noise, you need to find out why the main switch is so noisy in the first place and what the poe requirement is for. If you only have a few poe requirements, you might not even need multiple poe switches. But we also still need to know how the switch is configured.

It also sounds like this is part of some larger 'system' put in by some sort of systems integrator. I would first call them up and tell them to figure out how to make that switch quiet--there may just be an option that they have where they can do that and you don't have to worry about reverse engineering whatever they set up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top