How to Connect 3 switches (need help)

First off, I am a newbie to all this IT and live in a rural area and use Rise Broadband Internet as my provider and the best download speed I get is 28 Mbps but usually around 5-15 MBPS. I have a whole house ELAN home system. The system is in a rack and located in the main living area. Currently have an ARAKNIS 24 port POE switch and using 12 ports POE with the other ports used for equipment needing an internet connection. This is too loud even after powering off the other twelve ports. Will be changing it out for either three (3) LUXUL or ARAKNIS 8 port POE's with 2 ports SFP which are both fanless.
Not sure How to connect these. Was told to use transceivers for the SFP with fiber optic cable and connect thru the appropriate ports. Is this the correct method or is there some other way of making the connection and what is the difference between Fiber optic and copper transceivers? If I need the SFP connectors where is a good place to look.
Thanks
