How to configure the Mid HDD fan inside the case?

Hello,



I have a Cooler Master Cosmos II case.



I am not sure how to configure the mid HDD fan. Should I blow towards the HDDs or the opposite?



Ideally, I want to cool down the HDDs, but I am worried to blow hot air from the case.



I do have three outtakes: 2 x 120 mm fans on the top and a 140 mm rear stock fan. And 2 x front fans: the 140 mm stock fan and I added a 120 mm fan below the front fan. They blow directly onto the top HDD cage. I also installed 2 x 120 mm bottom HDD fans. They blow onto the bottom HDD cage from the side.

So, the one last fan I want to install is the mid HDD fan marked with the red arrow.



But I am confused about how I should configure that one. What would you suggest?



Thank you