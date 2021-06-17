How to configure the Mid HDD fan inside the case?

C

cemster

n00b
Joined
Jul 31, 2012
Messages
35
Hello,

I have a Cooler Master Cosmos II case.

I am not sure how to configure the mid HDD fan. Should I blow towards the HDDs or the opposite?

Ideally, I want to cool down the HDDs, but I am worried to blow hot air from the case.

I do have three outtakes: 2 x 120 mm fans on the top and a 140 mm rear stock fan. And 2 x front fans: the 140 mm stock fan and I added a 120 mm fan below the front fan. They blow directly onto the top HDD cage. I also installed 2 x 120 mm bottom HDD fans. They blow onto the bottom HDD cage from the side.
So, the one last fan I want to install is the mid HDD fan marked with the red arrow.

But I am confused about how I should configure that one. What would you suggest?

Thank you
 

Attachments

  • mid fan.jpg
    mid fan.jpg
    185.8 KB · Views: 0
C

cemster

n00b
Joined
Jul 31, 2012
Messages
35
But do you think would that contribute to the cooling of the HDDs? Because they get hot. I have 5 drives in that cage.
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
6,186
cemster said:
But do you think would that contribute to the cooling of the HDDs? Because they get hot. I have 5 drives in that cage.
Click to expand...
You will have more are being pulled through than if you flipped and tried to push it through, so yes, it should be better. If you had a shroud to keep air from escaping around the drives it might do better the other way.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
28,290
cemster said:
But do you think would that contribute to the cooling of the HDDs? Because they get hot. I have 5 drives in that cage.
Click to expand...
it will help a bit. there isnt much room in between them. better than trying to push air into them, since most of it would just hit the side of the hdds.
 
C

cemster

n00b
Joined
Jul 31, 2012
Messages
35
Got it.

So, by the way, is there any better way to somehow manage the heat of those HDDs? Because they get over 50 celsius with that front stock fan alone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top