How to configure ASUS BIOS to automatically boot from USB drive?

I wish I knew how to configure my ASUS AMD X570 Strix-E BIOS so that if I inserted a bootable USB drive, the system would automatically boot from that drive.Right now I have to go into the BIOS and select a Boot Override. I have RTFM, but I just don't see how to do what I want. I'm obviously missing something here.This was true also for my previous daily drive, an Intel X79 Pro (I forget the exact model).