How to configure ASUS BIOS to automatically boot from USB drive?

philb2

I wish I knew how to configure my ASUS AMD X570 Strix-E BIOS so that if I inserted a bootable USB drive, the system would automatically boot from that drive.:confused: Right now I have to go into the BIOS and select a Boot Override. I have RTFM, but I just don't see how to do what I want. I'm obviously missing something here. :notworthy:

This was true also for my previous daily drive, an Intel X79 Pro (I forget the exact model).
 
Nobu

Nobu

I think some boards you need to enable some option for that, not sure of the name. In any case, some boards you cannot if you have (ultra)fast boot enabled, because the USB controller isn't initialized yet -- that happens after the OS gains control.
 
