I use this: https://www.lazesoft.com/lazesoft-recovery-suite.html The trial lets you clone your entire drive to another bigger drive. If something funky happens after the clone, you can use their one-click Windows repair as well and that irons out any issues in about two seconds. I've used this on thousands of client's PCs over the years.What type of M.2 SSD is it? I looked up the motherboard and it only has one M.2 slot, so as pendragon1 mentioned, you're going to need to buy an external M.2 to USB adapter in order to clone your drive to the new one.Make sure to also back up all your files first to an external drive before cloning anything just in case something goes wrong during the process.