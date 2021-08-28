How to clean/clear network-related cache on Linux?

EnthusiastXYZ
I know of these commands:
arp -d <IP>
ip -s -s neigh flush all
killall -HUP dnsmasq
ip route flush cache
ip route flush table main (is likely to cause your router to lock up and require a reboot)
Are there other common types of network-related caches on Linux that can be cleared with commands? What are they and what are the commands?
