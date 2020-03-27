How to check RAM speed and settings for Threadripper?

I have a Threadripper 3970x running WIN10 Pro

motherboard is ASUS PRIME TRX40-PRO

RAM is G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Series 128GB (4 x 32GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3200

How do I check to see if my RAM is running at 3200MHz and my system is running the best it can?

I do not want to overclock