How to check RAM speed and settings for Threadripper?

SLP Firehawk
n00b
- Joined
- Jan 30, 2020
- Messages
- 42
I have a Threadripper 3970x running WIN10 Pro
motherboard is ASUS PRIME TRX40-PRO
RAM is G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Series 128GB (4 x 32GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3200
How do I check to see if my RAM is running at 3200MHz and my system is running the best it can?
I do not want to overclock
motherboard is ASUS PRIME TRX40-PRO
RAM is G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Series 128GB (4 x 32GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3200
How do I check to see if my RAM is running at 3200MHz and my system is running the best it can?
I do not want to overclock