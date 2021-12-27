Hi.I am using Windows 10 new build.
How to check last reboot on Windows. I know scrolling through event logs its fine,but is any faster ways?
This links to Windows 10 too? Its ok site?
https://windowsreport.com/windows-server-check-last-reboot/
Searching for eventlog ID 6009 its fine?
