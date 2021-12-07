How to check if game crashed. Metro Exodus Enhanced

Hi. I have an question. I was playing for 1 minute Metro Exodus Enhanced. Then i decide to quit game.It was so fast that i cant remember or game crashed.Then i go to toilet and back to room. But i start to thinking that game not exited to main menu but crashed instead. Is any way to check if game crashed or i just exited game to desktop and forget it?



When i click run game again and it started normal without safe mode information ( safe mode warning is always after crash ).