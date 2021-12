I have tried the crucial storage executive program. I have tried seatools for windows. I have tried the cmd shortcut method. I have tried hard disk sentinel program.

I am trying to check power on hours for my drive (MTFDHAL3T2TDR-1AT1ZABYY) on windows 7.I tried all these programs but they are not giving me the power on hours for my my drives.If anyone knows how to check power on hours on this drive on a windows 7 system, I would appreciate it. Thanks.