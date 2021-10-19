How to bypass CGNAT using a VPN to access my web server.

Yes... but no? It has to do with your second to last question.



So, you'd need to have another service (another machine on another ISP or virtual hosting which allows you to run programs/VPNs to) to run the other endpoint on. Think of a VPN as a service (software running on a machine) that allows something else to appear as a local device, either routed or broadcast (on the same switch with no routing) Hence the name:

Virtual, runs on top of something else,

Private, explicitly between places and encryted

Network, ... ummm connecting two or more machines.





1. I just remembered that there is the "Privacy" "VPNs" (I have reasons for the quotes) everyone advertises today which may work in this situation too as they are mostly for shifting your traffic. There are gotchas though:

2. Make sure the VPN provider offers port forwarding.

3. I don't know if they'll allow you to select the port you get - AND 80 is the standard web point, you'll be sharing this IP address with many others and if they allow you to pick and get 80, it might already be taken.

4. The address you get will change so you'll need to know the new address often, and while DDNS is a thing, there will be a delay in how quickly it updates.



For example, I have a friend that runs plex but also uses one of these services. When they do, their plex server goes offline. They told me their VPN allows port forwarding but he was getting confused.

What I setup was he gets the port and I use a program (really old) that forwards from one port/ip to another and set the random port he gets to the plex server port. Plex updates the IP on the service and it comes back. He doesn't get to choose it and has to tell the little program what the new port is whenever it changes but he's okay with that.