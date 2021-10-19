How to bypass CGNAT using a VPN to access my web server.

multi-tasking_guy
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 16, 2017
- Messages
- 141
I setup a webserver but my ISP blocks port forwarding because I am using mobile internet. The ISP is CGNAT. I need port 80 open
I heard if i setup or use a VPN server i can link it to my webserver then my website will be visible to anyone?
How exactly does this work?
Where is the VPN located beside my webserver? In my house? or on the internet somewhere?
How can i get more information on this, My skills are good i can set this up but need help
I heard if i setup or use a VPN server i can link it to my webserver then my website will be visible to anyone?
How exactly does this work?
Where is the VPN located beside my webserver? In my house? or on the internet somewhere?
How can i get more information on this, My skills are good i can set this up but need help