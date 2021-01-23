How to block IGMP MAC address in Windows?

IGMP snooping appears to be forced on one of my routers with limited settings. Only UPnP can be disabled and it is. IGMPv3 querying cannot be disabled in settings and even isolated WiFi guest devices get queries from 224.0.0.1. My Windows machine connected to that router shows an ARP binding to that router MAC address and static ARP binding to 2 other MAC addresses with IP's 224.0.0.22 (IGMP) and 239.255.255.250 (SSDP). IGMP, UPnP, mDNS, SSDP, Multicast and all other network discovery protocols are not only disabled, but entirely removed from my Windows machine. All related IP's are blocked and IGMP packets are dropped, but it isn't helping with blocking those 2 MAC addresses. Even when I use a VPN, my machine continues to stay connected to those 2 MAC addresses... There don't appear to be any ARP commands that can block a MAC address in Windows... "arp -d" command doesn't block those 2 MAC addresses... The funky part is that a Raspberry Pi is also connected to the same router and Raspberry Pi's ARP bindings do not show a connection to either of those IGMP MAC addresses.



Assuming hardware cannot be changed and my machine has to stay connected to that router (without any switches between my machine and the router), how can I prevent a connection to those 2 MAC addresses? Why does my Windows machine detect those addresses, but Raspberry Pi doesn't?