Hmmm unsure if you can get that disk name/metadata from within the Win 10 installer.

I would do the following. Its a bit annoying but should work.

Power off PC.

Unplug the "hdd 1tb WD BLUE".

Power on PC.

Boot from Win 10 installer USB/ISO.

Installer should only see Crucial ssd 1tb.

Finish install.

Power off PC.

Plug "hdd 1tb WD BLUE" back in.

Power on PC.

Profit.