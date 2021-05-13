How to add 20+ HDD to a computer with 1 sata port and many USB ports available. CHIA madness.

I have a giant box of 500gb hard drives, and I've decided I cannot spend any (ok MUCH) more money being a moron and farming CHIA. I have an extra power supply, so I can get them spinning no problem. Just need to interface them with my farming rig. I have solar panels so electricity cost doesn't matter too much.







I'm mostly out of sata ports and room in my case. Down to one left. I don't care if they just sit on my desk so I don't need an enclosure. Plenty of USB left. What is out there to help me get this bitches up and running in a way that makes any sense at all? I can't think of anything that isn't going to cost more $/tb than just buying a larger capacity USB drive.







I just hate to leave them idle when I have them.