How to Acquire a NEW Generation Card Step by Step GUIDE!!

I figured instead of bitching about scalpers I would attempt to contribute to their demise (I hope). So here we go. I'm not going to lie this is going to be a bit long and detailed but I have had success following it so far today alone I have bought an MSI 6900XT from Newegg AND an AMD 5600X from Amazon. I hope that anyone that has success PLEASE CONTRIBUTE!
First and foremost you need to get on Discord like right now just Download and start familiarizing yourself with it you CANNOT get the New Gen stuff without it. Create an account and get it ready to roll. This is your new best friend for acquiring items.
Here is the link: https://discord.com/
NOW that you have Discord you have to add some channels and the first channel I have on my Discord is called "StockDrops" Go to the rules and Info and READ IT then follow the guide and ADD notifications for the items you are interested in I personally have rtx3080-stock, rtx3090-stock and r6000-stock. i.e. the first pic
Now you need to ADD 3 more Channels IMHO to make sure you have full coverage of everything you are looking for i.e. Xbox Series X, PS5, AMD Processors (New Gen) and all the current generation VIDEO CARDS...
Those Channels are as follows:
Discord:
"ATR-Stonks" (probably the best channel for everything)
"StockDrops_DataLover" (also has a youtube channel here: )
"Nvidia" Great community of people trying to get cards and lots of info on how to score just ask them.
Subscribe to all of them and leave them open when you have your computer on even while playing games or what not. Discord will make a noise to let you know something has dropped the link shows up click the link and make sure you ARE SIGNED IN to the various sites i.e. Newegg, BestBuy, Amazon, Asus-Store, etc. Very Important that you are signed into the sites so you can check out QUICKLY! This will probably get you a card through out the day if you are on top of it. Discord will get you something if you are opened minded to the various options. A 3070 is harder to grab than most cards because it is cheaper etc. (This is just an example I don't know if 3070's are harder to get). I also put Discord the App on my phone and anytime it hits I can just immediately hit the alert and it takes me right to the item and all I have to do is ADD TO CART.
example:
Now that we have Discord set up it gets a bit easier IMO. The next order of business is you need to get on Twitter. Otherwise you are NEVER going to know when the BIG drops are coming and subscribe to NewEgg, Bestbuy, Asus, etc. Here is why, this is an example of the Newegg Tweet tonight:
This is how I scored a 6900XT tonight! I want to tell you that the Newegg drop was crazy and I learned a few things that I want to share with you. First of all for Newegg you want to create a "WishList" on Newegg and you can make multiple types I have one for "3080" I add ALL the 3080's that I like and I have one for RX 3090's, 6900 XT's etc. Then once you realize they are dropping items that night there are a few things you can do to prepare for the drop. First of all you know what time it's coming so you can prepare get your wish list ready and the best way I have heard is to be on the computer and F5 right at the top of the hour and then hit add to cart for whatever items are available and in your wishlist. Have your cart already opened on the App on your phone. Then when you cart IMMEDIATELY check out on YOUR PHONE APP with APPLEPAY or PAYPAL. ApplePay is the best way for sure. Guys swear by the WishList cart on computer, check out on phone (with ApplePay) method. In addition (and you may not like it), but it beats paying some asshole scalper you need to buy the combos from Newegg. This is a pretty consistent way to get an item. It sucks but it beats paying a Scalper and at least you get something out of it. I paid 1079.99 for my card tonight in a Combo and then 66.18 for some shitty memory that I don't want lol.. But whatever. Gladly paid 1248.00 for memory and a 6900XT.
Moving on I have had some luck carting but not checking out with using the App called Telegram and subscribing to the program called "Brobot RTX 3080 Stock" Here is the link https://t.me/brobot_users
As far as I can tell it seems only to use the Asus website but I had lots of chances to check out today just never punched one through. I have heard that once you cart the item let it roll don't refresh a white screen ever. Asus will ban your IP really quickly so cart and then just wait it out. Their site sucks but they have great cards for a reasonable price.
There is also the EVGA Website which is really cool because any card that you might want as long as it has an "Auto Notify" button on it will put you in a cue that once your number comes up they will email you and you get 8 hours to make the purchase. The deal is you only get one so make it count. You must register with EVGA in order to get set up with Auto Notify.
I want to talk about MicroCenter for a minute as well. I went there today and talked to a few guys and it wasn't great news but I will share it with you. I asked the kid that was helping me if he could help me find a new card and he said NO flat out lol. I'm like "really bro"? He said that basically if a truck hasn't come in that morning they reserve all the cards for the next morning. Then they hand out vouchers the next morning for the cards they have and if there isn't enough people to cover the cards then they will sell the normal public a card midday. I have no idea if that is true but that is what he said. I did see multiple people last Friday walking out with brand new 6800 xt's and 6900 xt's like 3PM PST as I am in Orange County, CA.
A few other sites that I haven't much luck with are https://www.hotstock.io/us and that youtube channel I linked earlier.
Okay that's all I got but good luck and happy hunting! I hope this helps I know it worked for me. I'm not done yet but anything I can do to help our community without ripping them off is my contribution.
First and foremost you need to get on Discord like right now just Download and start familiarizing yourself with it you CANNOT get the New Gen stuff without it. Create an account and get it ready to roll. This is your new best friend for acquiring items.
Here is the link: https://discord.com/
NOW that you have Discord you have to add some channels and the first channel I have on my Discord is called "StockDrops" Go to the rules and Info and READ IT then follow the guide and ADD notifications for the items you are interested in I personally have rtx3080-stock, rtx3090-stock and r6000-stock. i.e. the first pic
Now you need to ADD 3 more Channels IMHO to make sure you have full coverage of everything you are looking for i.e. Xbox Series X, PS5, AMD Processors (New Gen) and all the current generation VIDEO CARDS...
Those Channels are as follows:
Discord:
"ATR-Stonks" (probably the best channel for everything)
"StockDrops_DataLover" (also has a youtube channel here: )
"Nvidia" Great community of people trying to get cards and lots of info on how to score just ask them.
Subscribe to all of them and leave them open when you have your computer on even while playing games or what not. Discord will make a noise to let you know something has dropped the link shows up click the link and make sure you ARE SIGNED IN to the various sites i.e. Newegg, BestBuy, Amazon, Asus-Store, etc. Very Important that you are signed into the sites so you can check out QUICKLY! This will probably get you a card through out the day if you are on top of it. Discord will get you something if you are opened minded to the various options. A 3070 is harder to grab than most cards because it is cheaper etc. (This is just an example I don't know if 3070's are harder to get). I also put Discord the App on my phone and anytime it hits I can just immediately hit the alert and it takes me right to the item and all I have to do is ADD TO CART.
example:
Now that we have Discord set up it gets a bit easier IMO. The next order of business is you need to get on Twitter. Otherwise you are NEVER going to know when the BIG drops are coming and subscribe to NewEgg, Bestbuy, Asus, etc. Here is why, this is an example of the Newegg Tweet tonight:
This is how I scored a 6900XT tonight! I want to tell you that the Newegg drop was crazy and I learned a few things that I want to share with you. First of all for Newegg you want to create a "WishList" on Newegg and you can make multiple types I have one for "3080" I add ALL the 3080's that I like and I have one for RX 3090's, 6900 XT's etc. Then once you realize they are dropping items that night there are a few things you can do to prepare for the drop. First of all you know what time it's coming so you can prepare get your wish list ready and the best way I have heard is to be on the computer and F5 right at the top of the hour and then hit add to cart for whatever items are available and in your wishlist. Have your cart already opened on the App on your phone. Then when you cart IMMEDIATELY check out on YOUR PHONE APP with APPLEPAY or PAYPAL. ApplePay is the best way for sure. Guys swear by the WishList cart on computer, check out on phone (with ApplePay) method. In addition (and you may not like it), but it beats paying some asshole scalper you need to buy the combos from Newegg. This is a pretty consistent way to get an item. It sucks but it beats paying a Scalper and at least you get something out of it. I paid 1079.99 for my card tonight in a Combo and then 66.18 for some shitty memory that I don't want lol.. But whatever. Gladly paid 1248.00 for memory and a 6900XT.
Moving on I have had some luck carting but not checking out with using the App called Telegram and subscribing to the program called "Brobot RTX 3080 Stock" Here is the link https://t.me/brobot_users
As far as I can tell it seems only to use the Asus website but I had lots of chances to check out today just never punched one through. I have heard that once you cart the item let it roll don't refresh a white screen ever. Asus will ban your IP really quickly so cart and then just wait it out. Their site sucks but they have great cards for a reasonable price.
There is also the EVGA Website which is really cool because any card that you might want as long as it has an "Auto Notify" button on it will put you in a cue that once your number comes up they will email you and you get 8 hours to make the purchase. The deal is you only get one so make it count. You must register with EVGA in order to get set up with Auto Notify.
I want to talk about MicroCenter for a minute as well. I went there today and talked to a few guys and it wasn't great news but I will share it with you. I asked the kid that was helping me if he could help me find a new card and he said NO flat out lol. I'm like "really bro"? He said that basically if a truck hasn't come in that morning they reserve all the cards for the next morning. Then they hand out vouchers the next morning for the cards they have and if there isn't enough people to cover the cards then they will sell the normal public a card midday. I have no idea if that is true but that is what he said. I did see multiple people last Friday walking out with brand new 6800 xt's and 6900 xt's like 3PM PST as I am in Orange County, CA.
A few other sites that I haven't much luck with are https://www.hotstock.io/us and that youtube channel I linked earlier.
Okay that's all I got but good luck and happy hunting! I hope this helps I know it worked for me. I'm not done yet but anything I can do to help our community without ripping them off is my contribution.