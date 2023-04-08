How thieves steal cars using network bus

erek
CANbus hacked
"Tabor took to the dark web to look for equipment that may have been involved in the theft of his car and found a number of devices targeting the CAN bus. He worked with Noel Lowdon of vehicle forensics company Harper Shaw to look into reverse engineering a contender – a gadget capable of talking to a connected CAN bus and cunningly concealed within a normal-looking Bluetooth smart speaker. The fake speaker comes with cables you insert into an exposed bus connector, you press a button on the box, and it sends the required messages to unlock the car.
Since Tindell had helped develop Volvo's first CAN-based car platform, he was brought in to help understand the gadget's involvement in the car theft. More technical details are provided in the above write-up.
As the automotive industry develops ever more sophisticated tech systems for their vehicles, scumbags find more inventive ways to abuse these systems for their own ends.
Last year, a keyless entry exploit was demonstrated against Honda Civics manufactured between 2016 and 2020. Weak crypto used in the keyless entry system in Tesla's Model S was blamed for the ease with which researchers could gain entry. Back in 2016, security researchers demonstrated how crooks could break into cars at will using wireless signals that could unlock millions of vulnerable VWs. ®"
Source: https://www.theregister.com/2023/04/06/can_injection_attack_car_theft
