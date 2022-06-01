How small can I go for something that will run Win10 and Chrome?

I'm starting to spec out a big external cooler and am planning on controlling it all with an aquaero. That controller can run in full standalone, but I'd like to utilize a few sensors which don't work on aquabus. So, I'm thinking I should just incorporate a small touchscreen connected to a very lightweight and compact system running Win10 and have it to kiosk mode with Aquasuite being the app. Any suggestions for something small and, ideally, targeted at the embedded market, which might be up to the task?