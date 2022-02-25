How silent can I make the Fractal Torrent with a 12700k and no dGPU?

I apologize if this is a mundane question, I just have no frame of reference for working with an airflow case.
I’m building a new computer for music, will be using a 12700k + an NH-D15 / MSI Z690 Pro. Will not be using a graphics card as the iGPU is fine for everything I do, and there are no mechanical drives only several ssds and a Pcie audio interface. Coming from an older build with a Corsair 100r generic quiet case with a 4790k and U9s which was completely silent.
I was originally looking at the BeQuiet silent base 802 since it was big and flexible with panels, but saw the Fractal Torrent and absolutely love the look. If I went airflow I would like to go with this.
I am wondering if I can achieve the same level of quietness with the Torrent as the BeQuiet 802 since I have no mechanical drives, no dGPU, and will not be doing any serious overclocking. I am starting to get the impression that noise dampening cases like the BeQuiet only really help with noise if you have lots of mechanical components.
Thank you for any help.
