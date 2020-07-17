How significant factor in HDD life is its steep temperature gradient?

My new Seagate HDD ST16000NM001G-2KK103 manufacturer mention maximum temperature gradient should be 20°C per hour (operational and non-operational). In first 15 minutes of a runtime it is roughly 15°C up from non operational temperature 23°C.
Then on shutdown, the temperature is 50°C (maximum operational allowed by manufacturer is 60°C) and room temperature is around 23°C - i bet that the temperature gradient is worse than 20°C in one hour (estimate approx. 25°) ?
How signifficant problem is this for the HDD error-free life? Is it prety highly unlikely to have noticeable effect on lifespan?
When i was researching i have seen temp. gradient mentioned in a few Seagate drives and everywhere was 20°C/hour. So maybe most of the drives max. gradient is similar - so i want to ask if anyone have experience with very high temp. gradients and error-free operation for years? Thank You in advance.
