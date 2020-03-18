How Prince of Persia Defeated Apple II's Memory Limitations | War Stories

erek
This is really neat!
"For today’s episode of War Stories, Ars Technica sat down with Prince of Persia creator Jordan Mechner to learn about the challenges he faced while bringing his ambitious vision for the game to life. As the 1980's wound down, Mechner found himself fighting against not only the limitations of the Apple II hardware but the impending death of the platform itself. Decades later, Prince of Persia remains a classic example of how the constraints of early gaming led to solutions that advanced the artform. "
(Courtesy of KarateBob again)
