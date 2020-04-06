How Picky are MikroTik Switches About SFP+ Transcievers?

Hey all,



I am looking at expanding my network at home.



I have a big honking loud Aruba 48 port switch with 4 SFP+ ports in my basement which I have been using with Finisar FTLX8574D3BCL transceivers. When I bought this switch, I bought the Finisar transceivers in a lot of 6 on eBay at a fantastic price, so I have a couple of spares.



I am considering adding a couple of MikroTik CSS326-24G-2S+RM switches, one on each floor of the house, and connecting them to the main switch in the basement using 10G multimode fiber.



MikroTik sells their own transceivers, but I figured since I have these two spare Finisars, maybe I already have what I need?



How picky are MikroTik switches when it comes to SFP+ transceivers. Should they accept my Finisars just fine, or should I just bite the bullet and order a couple of their transceivers at the same time to be on the safe side?



Appreciate any thoughts/opinions.