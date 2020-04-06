How Picky are MikroTik Switches About SFP+ Transcievers?

Hey all,

I am looking at expanding my network at home.

I have a big honking loud Aruba 48 port switch with 4 SFP+ ports in my basement which I have been using with Finisar FTLX8574D3BCL transceivers. When I bought this switch, I bought the Finisar transceivers in a lot of 6 on eBay at a fantastic price, so I have a couple of spares.

I am considering adding a couple of MikroTik CSS326-24G-2S+RM switches, one on each floor of the house, and connecting them to the main switch in the basement using 10G multimode fiber.

MikroTik sells their own transceivers, but I figured since I have these two spare Finisars, maybe I already have what I need?

How picky are MikroTik switches when it comes to SFP+ transceivers. Should they accept my Finisars just fine, or should I just bite the bullet and order a couple of their transceivers at the same time to be on the safe side?

Appreciate any thoughts/opinions.
 
Pretty sure Finstar should work fine, generally its the switch software/fw side that wont allow the connections.
To my knowledge Mikrotik doesn't block any of them provided the transceiver is speced for the port/switch.

If I was gonna pick any up it'd probably be the gtek ones off Amazon, they're super cheap (25$/ea or so) and haven't had any issues with them for the versions we use at work with HPE stuff.
https://www.amazon.com/10Gtek-Compa...ansceiver&qid=1586196418&s=electronics&sr=1-4
 
Spartacus09 said:
Pretty sure Finstar should work fine, generally its the switch software/fw side that wont allow the connections.
To my knowledge Mikrotik doesn't block any of them provided the transceiver is speced for the port/switch.

If I was gonna pick any up it'd probably be the gtek ones off Amazon, they're super cheap (25$/ea or so) and haven't had any issues with them for the versions we use at work with HPE stuff.
https://www.amazon.com/10Gtek-Compa...ansceiver&qid=1586196418&s=electronics&sr=1-4
EniGmA1987 said:
I have never used Mikrotik, but I did a google search and saw people saying both Dell and Cisco were working with them. Dell uses Mellanox, and Cisco is their own. So maybe the Mikrotik works with just about any coding?

If yours end up not working, they sell pretty cheap ones here:
https://www.fs.com/products/11552.html
Thank you both. Very good information!
 
