How OGG and FLAC lossless playback type files consume more battery life?

Hello,
Here's a piece of information I quote from Sandisk Sansa Clip knowledge base:
Can you explain how lossless playback consumes more battery life than lossy playback? Isn't in lossy playback more processor power is required
to decode compressed audio?
Thanks
Here's a piece of information I quote from Sandisk Sansa Clip knowledge base:
"OGG and FLAC lossless playback type files will significantly reduce playback time. These files types consume much more energy in processing."
Can you explain how lossless playback consumes more battery life than lossy playback? Isn't in lossy playback more processor power is required
to decode compressed audio?
Thanks