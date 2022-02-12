How OGG and FLAC lossless playback type files consume more battery life?

B

Boris_yo

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 22, 2011
Messages
201
Hello,

Here's a piece of information I quote from Sandisk Sansa Clip knowledge base:

"OGG and FLAC lossless playback type files will significantly reduce playback time. These files types consume much more energy in processing."
Click to expand...

Can you explain how lossless playback consumes more battery life than lossy playback? Isn't in lossy playback more processor power is required
to decode compressed audio?

Thanks
 
