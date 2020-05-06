erek
Interesting.
"The Holy Grail, at least to some, is MLOps, a bringing together of AI and Operations, similar to what has been done between Development and Operations (DevOps). The goals? As articulated by Kyle Gallatin, an ML engineer at Pfizer:
- Reduce the time and difficulty to push models into production
- Reduce friction between teams and enhance collaboration
- Improve model tracking, versioning, monitoring, and management
- Create a truly cyclical lifecycle for the modern ML model
- Standardize the machine learning process to prepare for increasing regulation and policy
It's a good goal. It's also not what you'd expect from a chip company that helps to make video game graphics sing. But then, that's not really what NVIDIA does anymore. At least, not completely. It's even more focused today on building the software that will serve as connective tissue for data scientists and DevOps within the enterprise so that AI moves from artisanal to industrial."
https://www.techrepublic.com/article/how-nvidia-hopes-to-industrialize-ai-with-mlops/