How much would you pay over MSRP for a 3080/3090?

How much over MSRP would you spend on a 3080/3090?

  • Not a damn red American cent

    Votes: 26 83.9%

  • $10

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • $25

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • $50

    Votes: 1 3.2%

  • $100

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • $150

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • $200

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • $tree fiddy

    Votes: 2 6.5%

  • >$500

    Votes: 1 3.2%

  • One Complete Kidney and part of a Liver

    Votes: 1 3.2%
  • Total voters
    31
R

Rev. Night

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2004
Messages
319
With the low stocks leading to scalpers etc... a lot of people can't get their hands on a 3080/3090 FE, AIB. But the demand is still there. This creates the question: If you really wanted one, how much over MSRP are you willing to pay? Are you going to stand your ground and not give in, or begrudgingly cave to further the glory of the #pcmasterrace?

As a side note, I do not understand the people hating on 3080 scalpers yet having no qualms about buying the 3090 - a product that is 2x the cost but only 10-15% the improvement. I guess it isn't scalping if Nvidia does it.
 
DejaWiz

DejaWiz

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 15, 2005
Messages
20,041
Nothing more than retail. And since I'm having no luck getting one, I'll probably wait and pay less than retail if any of them go on sale come BF/CM.
 
N

noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
5,462
I will see if AMD can put up a good fight and actually have cards to sell. Nvidia had their chance, plus the 3080 to me does not have enough vram and the 3090 while much more enticing, I do not like the 3 slot design and the added cost. Just more prudent to wait to see if AMD can deliver something better and available.
 
AltTabbins

AltTabbins

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 29, 2005
Messages
20,001
I'll never pay more than MSRP on a flipped item. Its not a matter of price, I'm already planning on spending well over $1500 on a 3090, its a matter of morals. I don't support scalping. I can wait a month and get one from Nvidia (although I'm starting to think they don't deserve my money either).
 
R

Rev. Night

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2004
Messages
319
Would you pay more than face value on a sporting ticket? It's kinda the same principle. Although for a live sports game, you can make the claim that the one game will be awesome and the other games that year will suck. Meanwhile a week later, the 3080 is going to be just as good.
 
Westwood Arrakis

Westwood Arrakis

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
3,321
Nothing. I'll wait until the idiocy dies down. I'm the guy that stocks up on candy the day after Valentines Day and Easter. :D
 
delita

delita

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 10, 2014
Messages
1,652
I think most people wouldn't pay over retail knowing that within months they will be more readily available. It's only the small 1% of "I didn't get one myself and I have money to blow and want it now" that are doing this.
 
E

exlink

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 16, 2006
Messages
4,787
Not a penny more than MSRP. I have the patience that I'd wait months before giving a penny more to a scalper.
 
D

Decibel

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 10, 2000
Messages
3,831
My old gpu didn't stop working, why should I pay more than I need to for it's replacement?

Not one damn penny over MSRP will be spent. I'll save that money for the waterblock and some shiny new fittings.
 
N

Nytegard

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 8, 2004
Messages
3,279
I'm conflicted. Now, I wouldn't pay a penny over MSRP, but since I'm also going to be going after the upcoming Zen3 Thread Ripper, I've debated holding off on both and just getting a premade, as they'll probably have stock, unlike just the individual parts. And when I went to their site, I thought at first they were barely charging over MSRP when switching, until I remembered the base part also had a price, and all total I'd be paying $3000+ in the end.

Does anyone have a good site where I can get perhaps a barebones kit, which would also probably have allocation?
 
