How much would you pay over MSRP for a 3080/3090?

With the low stocks leading to scalpers etc... a lot of people can't get their hands on a 3080/3090 FE, AIB. But the demand is still there. This creates the question: If you really wanted one, how much over MSRP are you willing to pay? Are you going to stand your ground and not give in, or begrudgingly cave to further the glory of the #pcmasterrace?



As a side note, I do not understand the people hating on 3080 scalpers yet having no qualms about buying the 3090 - a product that is 2x the cost but only 10-15% the improvement. I guess it isn't scalping if Nvidia does it.