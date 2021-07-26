How much rad Is to much rad?

A

AustinW

n00b
Joined
Jul 26, 2021
Messages
8
How much rad do you think a ddc pump or something like it with two simple blocks? (very old alphacool blocks)

I have a one off designed PC case form the late 90s that came from a server in the LA area. It has room for two full size systems, it supports 3 PSU's, 2 motherboards and so on. The case is about 3.5ft tall, 2.5ft long and 2ft wide. Oddly It even has a magnetic base witch is nice if you drop a screw down in it.
It has room for (without modding) a 360mm, triple 92mm, 2 dual 92mm and 2 single 92mm rads. With modding I could fit 4 360mm if not 5, there is even room for 180mm rads.
Since I have a handfull of rads setting around I figured I might as well shove as much rad I can fit in the case.

Thanks.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
29,542
when your flow rate drops too much. a single pump is usually around dual 360 with a cpu and gpu block, iirc, someone will correct me if wrong...
 
A

AustinW

n00b
Joined
Jul 26, 2021
Messages
8
pendragon1 said:
when your flow rate drops too much. a single pump is usually around dual 360 with a cpu and gpu block, iirc, someone will correct me if wrong...
Click to expand...
I'm sure that is a good rule of thumb and sounds about right, but what about in a system with much older blocks with far less flow restriction?
These are the blocks, disregard the corrosion, the blocks will be restored. They are very early alphacool blocks from the Athlon xp/64 days. It for a retro rig BTW
s-l1600.jpg
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
29,542
the one on the left is going to restrict the most due to those little port channels. the right, seems ok. you could always assemble a loop on your bench and test flow rate.
 
A

AustinW

n00b
Joined
Jul 26, 2021
Messages
8
pendragon1 said:
the one on the left is going to restrict the most due to those little port channels. the right, seems ok. you could always assemble a loop on your bench and test flow rate.
Click to expand...
You sure about that? old school water jet blocks were rather restrictive. the block on the right has to force the water thought those little pin holes.
Any tips for checking flow rate?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
29,542
AustinW said:
You sure about that? old school water jet blocks were rather restrictive. Any tips for checking flow rate?
Click to expand...
idk, cant really see the guts on the right.
ive always just eyeballed it coming back into the res. you can rig up a test by leaving the loop open and seeing how much flows out, L/m, you just need a decent water volume feeding the pump. or get a flow meter. theres an inexpensive one from bitsky(?) several around here are using...
edit: this one: https://www.formulamod.com/bykski-d...-protect-cpu-and-gpu-b-tfc-cs-x-p2619469.html
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top