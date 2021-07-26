How much rad Is to much rad?

How much rad do you think a ddc pump or something like it with two simple blocks? (very old alphacool blocks)



I have a one off designed PC case form the late 90s that came from a server in the LA area. It has room for two full size systems, it supports 3 PSU's, 2 motherboards and so on. The case is about 3.5ft tall, 2.5ft long and 2ft wide. Oddly It even has a magnetic base witch is nice if you drop a screw down in it.

It has room for (without modding) a 360mm, triple 92mm, 2 dual 92mm and 2 single 92mm rads. With modding I could fit 4 360mm if not 5, there is even room for 180mm rads.

Since I have a handfull of rads setting around I figured I might as well shove as much rad I can fit in the case.



Thanks.