How much memory are you guys running?

I have 32gb and wondering if I should upgrade to 64.
I'm running 64 GB and it doesn't seem like enough.
384 GB in the workstation/server, 128 GB in the multiboot hardware.
Dang it...im too cheap to do that
I'm cheap, too. DDR4 ECC registered costs next to nothing. The 128 GB ECC unbuffered did hurt, but at least I have it now.
Okay but how are doing 384gb on anything besides an epyc class mobo? It's not just the ram prices, right?
4 bytes, huh? 8086?My servers vary. Some are 16GB, one is 8GB and another is 4B.
32GB in my TrueNAS and 64GB in my Windows desktop. Games really enjoy the 64GB.
Games don't care. Name a single game which uses more than 32GB and would benefit from 64GB.
Doesn't Returnal epic and RT recommend 32gb? And if you're like me you leave chrome open chewing a ton of ram. So there could be a gaming use case for more than 32, no? And, i don't see memory requirements going down so...
I have considered 64 gig on my 14700k box for some virtualization projects. I haven't tried any virtualization stuff on Linux though.
If these games recommend 32 GB, it means they will fit in 32GB (game and the system combined). So, no improvement from having 64GB. It is only useful if you prefer to keep absolutely everything open before launching the game I often do the same
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has been shown to benefit from more than 32GB of memory. Seems it even likes up to 96GB for very best performance.Games don't care. Name a single game which uses more than 32GB and would benefit from 64GB.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has been shown to benefit from more than 32GB of memory. Seems it even likes up to 96GB for very best performance.
It still benefits from more RAM - the argument was that there weren't any games that would. QED.
It used more memory after the tester told the game to use more memory. Without showing a benefit from that setting, in fact that so-called tester doesn't say at all what he thinks is better.

But a mystery .... ?t appears after a quick read that more than 32gb is helpful for this setup.
But a mystery .... ?t appears after a quick read that more than 32gb is helpful for this setup.
Star Citizen uses 32GB of ram on its own. Granted, that is an incomplete and un-optimized game...Games don't care. Name a single game which uses more than 32GB and would benefit from 64GB.
Nah. ZFS does like ram for caching though. I was going to upgrade to 16GB of ram but for a little extra 32GB of DDR4 SODIMM was only $40.
I've wondered why my rig was significantly out performing similar setups in MSFS I guess this could explain it.https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/mi...-it-with-96-gb-and-it-makes-a-big-difference/
skimming and skipping to graphs it appears after a quick read that more than 32gb is helpful for this setup.
edit: oh...haha, same link as above
Looks like i helped? What am i missing?
View attachment 711702
Nah. ZFS does like ram for caching though. I was going to upgrade to 16GB of ram but for a little extra 32GB of DDR4 SODIMM was only $40.
ZFS really likes RAM when you run dedup on large parts of your pool. Dedup is one of my favorite features in ZFS.

I have so many dups
I have so many dups