How much memory are you guys running?

1.1.2.3.5... said: t appears after a quick read that more than 32gb is helpful for this setup. Click to expand...

But a mystery .... ?The article also has an update of the sort:And also heavily sponsored by Corsair, try to sell you ram, maybe it is all good... but I am not convinced by the article itself. Seem hard to test as a game (say you test 16 then 32 then 64 then 96 on the same machine, will it have downloaded part of the game and cached them.... and the tester liking the result he got that way, not realized he needed to clean the cache between run or redo all of them in the same location now that the cache is done...)Microsoft devs say the game will not use 64 gb, 64gb instead of 32 was recommended if your PC do a lot of heavy other stuff like recording at the same time, which could be common, but that make it sound they said 64 instead of 48 because 24gb stick are not common and 32gb is borderline, not because the game itself will use 50-55 gb