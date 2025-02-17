  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
How much memory are you guys running?

32GB in my laptop with some allocated to the video card so 28GB for the OS. More than enough.

My servers vary. Some are 16GB, one is 8GB and another is 4B. I also have three RPi 4s. I have two 4GB versions (Pihole and Vaultwarden) and an 8GB version (Home Assistant).

None of the systems are hurting for memory.
 
I built my covid PC to be as big as I could make it. I have 128gb and guess what...

dmesg still gives me out of memory errors on occasion.
 
64Gb here. Sort of feels like this is eventually going to be the new "normal" for what is considered a good/generous amount of system RAM, where it used to be 32Gb.

96-128Gb seems like complete overkill for the average user/gamer.
 
uOpt said:
I'm cheap, too. DDR4 ECC registered costs next to nothing. The 128 GB ECC unbuffered did hurt, but at least I have it now.
Click to expand...
Okay but how you are doing 384gb on anything besides an epyc class mobo? It's not just the ram prices, right?
 
Last edited:
1.1.2.3.5... said:
Okay but how are doing 384gb on anything besides an epyc class mobo? It's not just the ram prices, right?
Click to expand...

It is a dual Xeon board. I need a platform like that anyway because of all the PCIe devices needed. It is one machine that does a lot of stuff including routing, raid and whatnot.

An upgrade to EPYC is planned, but it will be hard work.
 
My old workstation had 128GB. My current one has 64GB.
My others have 32 & 16.
 
128GB DDR4 on my main. 64GB is allocated as a RAMDisk for temp files, and for editing photos and videos. I take on average 200 photos and 20 videos a week, and don't want to wear down my NVMe.
 
  • Like
Reactions: uOpt
like this
32GB in my TrueNAS and 64GB in my Windows desktop. Games really enjoy the 64GB.
 
32GB in my main machine and while I could max it out if I tried I've had no problems with it. 16GB definitely wasn't enough before.

16GB in my server which is more than enough since it's mostly just a media server.
 
pioruns said:
Games don't care. Name a single game which uses more than 32GB and would benefit from 64GB.
Click to expand...
Doesn't Returnal epic and RT recommend 32gb? And if you're like me you leave chrome open chewing a ton of ram. So there could be a gaming use case for more than 32, no? And, i don't see memory requirements going down so...
 
All my Linux boxes are sitting at 32 gig. I have no reason to expand that yet. Depends on if there is a deal on 2x32 sticks of RAM.

I have considered 64 gig on my 14700k box for some virtualization projects. I haven't tried any virtualization stuff on Linux though.
 
DogsofJune said:
I have considered 64 gig on my 14700k box for some virtualization projects. I haven't tried any virtualization stuff on Linux though.
Click to expand...

VMs really benefit from more RAM, especially if you plan to run graphical user interfaces in there, or compile Chromium or something.

On the host RAM requirements then add up very quickly if you have several guests.
 
1.1.2.3.5... said:
Doesn't Returnal epic and RT recommend 32gb? And if you're like me you leave chrome open chewing a ton of ram. So there could be a gaming use case for more than 32, no? And, i don't see memory requirements going down so...
Click to expand...
If these games recommend 32 GB, it means they will fit in 32GB (game and the system combined). So, no improvement from having 64GB. It is only useful if you prefer to keep absolutely everything open before launching the game 😃 I often do the same 😃
I have 64GB on both my server and workstation, but sometimes I get heavy use from work programs, so 64 GB is needed, otherwise the system runs out of memory (swap disabled). My particular setups have:
64GB ECC DDR4 RAM @ 3600MT/s paired with AMD Ryzen 5 5800X (16) @ 3.8GHz as my main workstation PC, and
64GB ECC DDR4 RAM @ 2666MT/s paired with AMD Ryzen 7 1700 (16) @ 3.0GHz in my 24/7 homeserver.
 
pioruns said:
Games don't care. Name a single game which uses more than 32GB and would benefit from 64GB.
Click to expand...
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has been shown to benefit from more than 32GB of memory. Seems it even likes up to 96GB for very best performance.

Microsoft even states that 64GB of RAM is their specified ideal spec for system RAM.

32GB is no longer the recommended "norm" for some games. 64GB seems a bit more future proof now. Granted, 32GB is plenty for 99% of the games out there currently, but the cost difference going from 32GB to 64GB for a new build isn't all that much.
 
Last edited:
Supercharged_Z06 said:
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has been shown to benefit from more than 32GB of memory. Seems it even likes up to 96GB for very best performance.
Click to expand...

1) "One particular setting was altered, though, namely the Off Screen Terrain Pre-Caching option. That was put to its maximum value, Ultra, to ensure Flight Simulator 2024 used as much system memory as possible."

That's a bit of an invalid test as long as the tester doesn't verify that this setting really makes things smoother.

2) Where in that blog does the guy say what, specifically, got better? He describes his test setup and then jumps to the end without any impressions or benchmarks.

3) MSFS2024 is still a mess and probably shouldn't count.
 
Supercharged_Z06 said:
It still benefits from more RAM - the argument was that there weren't any games that would. QED.
Click to expand...

It used more memory after the tester told the game to use more memory. Without showing a benefit from that setting, in fact that so-called tester doesn't say at all what he thinks is better.
 
uOpt said:
It used more memory after the tester told the game to use more memory. Without showing a benefit from that setting, in fact that so-called tester doesn't say at all what he thinks is better.
Click to expand...
https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/mi...-it-with-96-gb-and-it-makes-a-big-difference/

skimming and skipping to graphs it appears after a quick read that more than 32gb is helpful for this setup.

edit: oh...haha, same link as above

Looks like it helped? What am i missing?
1739936412218.png
 
Last edited:
1.1.2.3.5... said:
t appears after a quick read that more than 32gb is helpful for this setup.
Click to expand...
But a mystery .... ?

Update: Further testing has shown that while Flight Simulator 2024 is running, the total system RAM usage doesn't exceed 30 GB, regardless of the amount installed. So the use of 96 GB doesn't fully explain the performance gains over 64 GB; however, the frame rates were checked again and found to be the same.
The article also has an update of the sort:
Update: It seems that the area around Heathrow airport doesn't involve a lot of asset loading. Flights over New York city, for example, maxed out the net connection, regardless of how much RAM was installed.

And also heavily sponsored by Corsair, try to sell you ram, maybe it is all good... but I am not convinced by the article itself. Seem hard to test as a game (say you test 16 then 32 then 64 then 96 on the same machine, will it have downloaded part of the game and cached them.... and the tester liking the result he got that way, not realized he needed to clean the cache between run or redo all of them in the same location now that the cache is done...)

Microsoft devs say the game will not use 64 gb, 64gb instead of 32 was recommended if your PC do a lot of heavy other stuff like recording at the same time, which could be common, but that make it sound they said 64 instead of 48 because 24gb stick are not common and 32gb is borderline, not because the game itself will use 50-55 gb
 
Last edited:
In my main server box, i have 128GB. I give 80GB to truenas which the thumb rule says is a little light for my 90TB. Then 24GB to Ubuntu for all my services and then for HAOS, A whopping 4GB. It works.
 
1.1.2.3.5... said:
I have so many dups
Click to expand...

My dedup rate is quite impressive. For example on my PXE diskless boot server where there are many OS installations floating around, of which many are similar.

It also helps when I store raw disk image backups of my windows machine's boot drive. I store them uncompressed in a filesystem that is compressed and de-duped. So they share significant storage space although they are single, separate files, and afterwards the dedup'ed blocks are compressed.
 
