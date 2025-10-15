How much FPS do you need to experience best gaming experience?

maverick786us
I was watching these videos where they compared games with different CPUs
https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/mo...1&cvid=68ef702de7794a71aebbc566334a1d06&ei=19
In this comparison..
https://www.msn.com/en-us/entertain...1&cvid=68ee0d471e7d4c828cd37ed0ad840c9a&ei=52
I initially saw the hardware specs I thought he must be gaming at 4K but I was shocked to see 1080P WTF!! lol
Cyberpunk 2077 plays smooth in my gaming rig at 2K resolution with everything maxed out. I haven't checked the FPS yet. I thought with 9800X3D and 5070ti it should run that game smoothly at 4K. But this guy is using 9950x, 9950X3D and 4090.
How much FPS do you need for a game to look realistic?
How much FPS do you need for a game to look realistic?