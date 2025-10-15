  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

How much FPS do you need to experience best gaming experience?

M

maverick786us

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
2,322
I was watching these videos where they compared games with different CPUs

https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/mo...1&cvid=68ef702de7794a71aebbc566334a1d06&ei=19


In this comparison..
https://www.msn.com/en-us/entertain...1&cvid=68ee0d471e7d4c828cd37ed0ad840c9a&ei=52
I initially saw the hardware specs I thought he must be gaming at 4K but I was shocked to see 1080P WTF!! lol

Cyberpunk 2077 plays smooth in my gaming rig at 2K resolution with everything maxed out. I haven't checked the FPS yet. I thought with 9800X3D and 5070ti it should run that game smoothly at 4K. But this guy is using 9950x, 9950X3D and 4090.

How much FPS do you need for a game to look realistic?
 
60fps for me is the sweet spot (I don't feel the difference any higher).

30 fps makes my eyes sore (usually bloodshot too).

40fps feels good to me (popular fps on handhelds and some ps5 games offer it.)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top