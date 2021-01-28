The question is simple: how much easier is it to manufacture a low-end GPU than a high-end GPU? Say, how much easier is it to manufacture a 106 GPU than a 102 die for Nvidia?



Now, I get how the die savings work: smaller GPU, you can fit many more dies on the same wafer, and being smaller means a lesser error rate, higher yield. I get the theory. What I don't know, is what about the rest of the components per graphics card. So, I'm wondering, what makes it easier (other than improved yields due to smaller GPU die) to manufacture a lower end GPU that normally sells at MSRP of $200-300?



Any links to websites that explore this would be welcome. It's good information to have in general, but also as a way to extrapolate and speculate how much stock we might expect to see of RX 6700 and RTX 3060 cards.