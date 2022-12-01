How much do you have to spend approx to play current games at 4k 120mhz refresh rate?

I've got a several year old Alienware laptop with a 2070 in it. It doesn't have the ability to drive my LG 48CX 4K tv at the native 120 mhz refresh rate and can't run any recent games at 4k with high settings even at 60mhz with good frames.



I've been considering maybe building a desktop system from scratch and have been waiting for the new AMD cards to come out since Nvidias 40 series prices are too high for me to consider. I was wondering what approximate minimum price would be I need to spend in building a new system to game at 4K at 120mhz refresh rate with at high (not maxed) settings on todays series of games. Pretty sure ill never be able to afford $1200-1600 on just a video card alone. And AFAIK the 30x series of NVidia cards r AMD's prior gen wouldn't offer enough power to game at 4k at 120mhz w high settings. So maybe it's wait and see when AMDs latest cards come out, in order to determine cost?



Thanks