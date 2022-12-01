How much do you have to spend approx to play current games at 4k 120mhz refresh rate?

P

peppergomez

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 15, 2011
Messages
1,337
I've got a several year old Alienware laptop with a 2070 in it. It doesn't have the ability to drive my LG 48CX 4K tv at the native 120 mhz refresh rate and can't run any recent games at 4k with high settings even at 60mhz with good frames.

I've been considering maybe building a desktop system from scratch and have been waiting for the new AMD cards to come out since Nvidias 40 series prices are too high for me to consider. I was wondering what approximate minimum price would be I need to spend in building a new system to game at 4K at 120mhz refresh rate with at high (not maxed) settings on todays series of games. Pretty sure ill never be able to afford $1200-1600 on just a video card alone. And AFAIK the 30x series of NVidia cards r AMD's prior gen wouldn't offer enough power to game at 4k at 120mhz w high settings. So maybe it's wait and see when AMDs latest cards come out, in order to determine cost?

Thanks
 
V

vegeta535

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
9,647
I would say closer to $3k if you want to have near max settings. You will need a 4090. I don't think the 7900xtx will have the grunt to push 120 high settings even with FSR.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
34,320
Nothing can play games at 120 MHz.

Since the CX supports G-SYNC, I wouldn't worry about games running at 120 FPS. Since you're not concerned about "max" settings, a 3080 12GB could get you within reach of 120 FPS in a lot of games, but I would do a 3090 at minimum. WIth that much GPU you're going to need an equally powerful CPU to keep up with it. With a 3090 2560x1440 was shown to be a CPU-bound resolution. A 3080 Ti or more is going to creep into 4K becoming more CPU-dependent. A Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Core i7-12700KF is where I would start.

Breaking that down would be:
Code: 
       CPU = $350-400
CPU Cooler = $100-200
       GPU = $800-1,600
        MB = $140-200
    Memory = $100-150
       PSU = $150-200
      Case = $50-200
     TOTAL = $1,690-2,950
Add incidentals you need like keyboard & mouse, controller, etc.
 
P

peppergomez

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 15, 2011
Messages
1,337
Armenius said:
Nothing can play games at 120 MHz.

Since the CX supports G-SYNC, I wouldn't worry about games running at 120 FPS. Since you're not concerned about "max" settings, a 3080 12GB could get you within reach of 120 FPS in a lot of games, but I would do a 3090 at minimum. WIth that much GPU you're going to need an equally powerful CPU to keep up with it. With a 3090 2560x1440 was shown to be a CPU-bound resolution. A 3080 Ti or more is going to creep into 4K becoming more CPU-dependent. A Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Core i7-12700KF is where I would start.

Breaking that down would be:
Code: 
       CPU = $350-400
CPU Cooler = $100-200
       GPU = $800-1,600
        MB = $140-200
    Memory = $100-150
       PSU = $150-200
      Case = $50-200
     TOTAL = $1,690-2,950
Add incidentals you need like keyboard & mouse, controller, etc.
Click to expand...
Thanks Armenius.
The system would be the only thing I would need I've got a bunch of peripherals.
I think I'll be waiting to see what AMD's upcoming generation of cards offers and at what price points. I've never used ray tracing so I don't know how big a deal it is but from what I've been reading about it seems like that's really the only serious advantage the NV cards have over AMD's.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top